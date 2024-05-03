Double Oak celebrating 50 years with car show, birthday party

The town of Double Oak will celebrate its 50th birthday with two events this month, starting with a car show on Saturday.

The 50th Birthday Car Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Clayton Downing Middle School, 5555 Bridlewood Blvd, according to the town website. The car show will be set up in the south parking lot, and spectators can park in the north parking lot. The car show is free for spectators and $20 to register between 8-10 a.m. Judging will be held at 11 a.m., and 12 class awards, plus the mayor’s and people’s choice awards will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

The Birthday Celebration will be held on May 18 at Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road, according to the town website. The event will kick off at noon with a flag-raising ceremony by Boy Scouts, followed by recognition of town founders and special guests. The Little Miss and Mr. Double Oak Pageant for kids 3-6 and 7-10 will begin at 1 p.m.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. with street vendors, food trucks, cupcakes, carnival games, face painting, live music, a photo booth, balloon twisting and more. Then, from 6-9:30 p.m., the community is invited to wear their favorite 1970s outfit and dance to a 70s deejay, to celebrate the town’s 1974 founding.

