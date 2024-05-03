Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Double Oak celebrating 50 years with car show, birthday party

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Double Oak Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The town of Double Oak will celebrate its 50th birthday with two events this month, starting with a car show on Saturday.

The 50th Birthday Car Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Clayton Downing Middle School, 5555 Bridlewood Blvd, according to the town website. The car show will be set up in the south parking lot, and spectators can park in the north parking lot. The car show is free for spectators and $20 to register between 8-10 a.m. Judging will be held at 11 a.m., and 12 class awards, plus the mayor’s and people’s choice awards will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

The Birthday Celebration will be held on May 18 at Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road, according to the town website. The event will kick off at noon with a flag-raising ceremony by Boy Scouts, followed by recognition of town founders and special guests. The Little Miss and Mr. Double Oak Pageant for kids 3-6 and 7-10 will begin at 1 p.m.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. with street vendors, food trucks, cupcakes, carnival games, face painting, live music, a photo booth, balloon twisting and more. Then, from 6-9:30 p.m., the community is invited to wear their favorite 1970s outfit and dance to a 70s deejay, to celebrate the town’s 1974 founding.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Hillwood Communities named DFW Developer of the Year
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.