Hillwood Communities named DFW Developer of the Year

Hillwood Communities, a leading new home community developer headquartered in Dallas, proudly accepted a total of 12 McSAM Awards at the annual ceremony hosted by the Dallas Builders Association at The Statler Hotel on April 20. For the third consecutive year and sixth time, Hillwood Communities was honored as the Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of the Year.

“We are truly honored to receive these awards, which are a testament to the dedication and skill of our team at Hillwood Communities,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These accolades underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering quality communities that foster a genuine sense of belonging.”

Established in 1979 by the Dallas Builders Association, the McSAM Awards recognize local builders, remodelers, developers and associates who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and contribution to the residential real estate industry within a given year, according to a Hillwood news release.

Inaugural categories introduced this year saw the Mini Town Park at Harvest in Northlake and Hillwood Communities’ under development project, Treeline in Justin, clinching victories for Best New Amenity and Best on Boards Community, respectively. Harvest’s Mini Town Park is designed to ignite children’s imaginations through active play and storytelling in four open-air playhouses – a farmhouse, a grocery store, a bank and a jail, according to the Hillwood news release. Drawing inspiration from its natural surroundings, Treeline, which won the Best on Boards Community award for excellence in development visioning and planning, is Hillwood Communities’ newest DFW community with a planned 2,700 homes.

Last year’s winner of Master-Planned Community, Pecan Square in Northlake, was recognized for its Best Lifestyle Annual Program, which includes over 300 events annually, fostering meaningful connections among residents. Hillwood Communities’ Union Park in Little Elm was named the Master-Planned Community of the Year, and that community’s Fitness Park — featuring an outdoor ninja-style fitness course, sport courts, yoga and cardio rooms, a lap pool, and a splash pad — won Best Community Amenity.

The comprehensive list of McSAM Awards won by Hillwood Communities include:

• Developer of the Year (3rd consecutive year, 6th win)

• Best on Boards Community (new category for 2024) – Treeline

• Master-Planned Community of the Year – Union Park

• Best Community Amenity – Fitness Park at Union Park

• Best New Amenity (new category for 2024) – Mini Town Park at Harvest

• Best Lifestyle Annual Program – Pecan Square

• Rising Star of the Year – Autumn Smith, Development Operations Manager at Hillwood Communities

• Best Special Event for the Public/Consumers – Harvest 10th Anniversary

• Best Overall Marketing Program – Harvest

• Best Logo – Union Park

• Best Brochure Developer – Union Park

• Best Digital Marketing Program – Union Park