Around Argyle — May 2024

Hello, Argyle! May 4th is election day. If you haven’t already done so, please be sure to get out and vote! Important items on the ballot include AISD school board candidates and bonds, along with Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors. For the Town of Argyle, all current council members up for re-election are unopposed and the election was canceled. I attribute this to their many accomplishments, continued commitment to our community, and a focus on smart growth. I’m proud of the way Argyle Town Council members conduct themselves, their ability to actively and respectfully debate items, and their determination to do what’s best and what’s right. It’s an honor and a pleasure working with each and every one of these fine individuals.

With election day upon us, I’m also reminded of the great work being done by the many appointed & elected officials, volunteers, and Town Staff who serve our citizens. Thank you all for your dedication, commitment, and the countless hours you selflessly contribute to our amazing community! I would like to extend a special thanks to everyone serving on Argyle’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), particularly Co-Chairs Stephen Shannon and Debra Wallace, along with Nabila Nur, Community Development Director. This trio did a tremendous job of facilitating a lot of lively debate and productive discussion, resulting in a draft presentation to the Town Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission during a joint workshop on April 24th. This Comprehensive Plan update will serve as a citizen-driven, shared vision of Argyle’s future and a guide for managing growth in a thoughtful, desirable and sustainable manner. We will continue to provide updates and more opportunities for input as this important project moves into its final stages.

Speaking of updates, we issued a couple of very important proclamations during the April 15 Town Council meeting. The first recognizes the month of May as Mental Health Month and also establishes May 10, 2024 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, call or text 988. The lifeline is free, confidential and open 24/7.

The second proclamation declares May 15th as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and May 12-18, 2024 as National Police Week. Please join us in showing your support for these local heroes.

Other notable events this month include: The Golden Agers’ Luncheon and Bingo on Thursday, May 9th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Argyle Town Hall. Please join us for a complimentary meal, great conversation, and a lot of fun! On Saturday, May 11th from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., we will be holding our rescheduled Annual Household Waste Collection Event behind Argyle Town Hall. Proof of Argyle residency is required. Check the town’s website and social media for additional details. And finally, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12th!