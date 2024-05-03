Foodie Friday: Make mom’s day with a perfect brunch

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. While breakfast in bed made by the kids sounds charming, mom often ends up cleaning the kitchen afterwards—and no mom wants to do that. This year, prevent that hiccup in the celebration and take mom to a spot where she can enjoy the food and not have to clean up. Here are a few options for a special Mother’s Day Brunch.

Shoal Creek Tavern

1701 Shoal Creek #100, Highland Village

Always excellent, Shoal Creek’s Mother’s Day Brunch features a prime rib carving station, an omelet station, fabulous breakfast items, fresh fruit, chicken tenders, mac n cheese and on and on. The cost for adults is $49; kids $17. Seatings are 9:30, 11, 12:30, 2. Call 972-317-2250 for reservations. Details at shoalcreektavern.com.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

2221 Justin Rd, Flower Mound

Verf’s is offering their well-known Mother’s Day family-style brunch buffet again this year including omelet and taco stations, prime rib and smoked ribs carving station, and their famous Cinnamon Roll Casserole. The cost for adults is $48.99, Kids 3-12 $16.99 and you can call 972-317-3390 to make a reservation. Brunch served from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. verfs.com

Sip + Savor

1201 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Celebrate the amazing women and mothers in your life with all of your Sip + Savor favorites. A combined version of both brunch and dinner menus will be served all day, including Crab Cake Benedict ($22) and Banana Foster French Toast ($18). Make your reservations at dinesipandsavor.com

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

Get ready to indulge in a feast fit for a queen! Here’s what’s in store for you: Breakfast Station with fluffy pancakes, crispy waffles, and made-to-order omelets. Salad Bar filled with fresh greens, vibrant veggies, and delicious dressings. Main Course Buffet featuring mouthwatering Wagyu dishes and delectable sides. Buffet with carving station, kid’s station, omelet station, and dessert station. Serving from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 940-241-3301 for more information and pricing. thebartonvillestore.com

Lambeau’s America

4131 Deer Creek #110, Highland Village

This year Lambeau’s is featuring an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with Prime Rib, smoked ribs, smoked salmon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon and more. Price for kids is $14.99, and $39.99 for adults. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Reservations are required: call for information 972-317-9993. lambeausamerica.com

Here are some of the other brunch spots in the area:

Tycoon

811 International Pkwy, Flower Mound

Brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 972-537-5720

Seven Mile Cafe

2300 Highland Village Rd. #1100, Highland Village

Open 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 972-317-8600

First Watch

2201 Justin Rd. #301, Flower Mound

Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-355-2185

Mi Dia From Scratch

2601 W. Windsor Dr, Flower Mound

Opens at 11 a.m. 972-874-4747

Prime Farm to Table

5810 Long Prairie Rd. Ste 200, Flower Mound

Closed on Sunday, but open for brunch Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 972-539-1902

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their Facebook page or website to see if they’re offering any Mother’s Day specials!