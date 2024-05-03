Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Foodie Friday: Make mom’s day with a perfect brunch

Jay Marks
By Jay Marks
0
3
Brunch at Shoal Creek Tavern

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. While breakfast in bed made by the kids sounds charming, mom often ends up cleaning the kitchen afterwards—and no mom wants to do that. This year, prevent that hiccup in the celebration and take mom to a spot where she can enjoy the food and not have to clean up. Here are a few options for a special Mother’s Day Brunch.

Shoal Creek Tavern
1701 Shoal Creek #100, Highland Village

Always excellent, Shoal Creek’s Mother’s Day Brunch features a prime rib carving station, an omelet station, fabulous breakfast items, fresh fruit, chicken tenders, mac n cheese and on and on. The cost for adults is $49; kids $17. Seatings are 9:30, 11, 12:30, 2. Call 972-317-2250 for reservations. Details at shoalcreektavern.com.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern
2221 Justin Rd, Flower Mound

Verf’s is offering their well-known Mother’s Day family-style brunch buffet again this year including omelet and taco stations, prime rib and smoked ribs carving station, and their famous Cinnamon Roll Casserole. The cost for adults is $48.99, Kids 3-12 $16.99 and you can call 972-317-3390 to make a reservation. Brunch served from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. verfs.com

Sip + Savor
1201 Shoal Creek, Highland Village

Celebrate the amazing women and mothers in your life with all of your Sip + Savor favorites. A combined version of both brunch and dinner menus will be served all day, including Crab Cake Benedict ($22) and Banana Foster French Toast ($18). Make your reservations at dinesipandsavor.com

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop
96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville

Get ready to indulge in a feast fit for a queen! Here’s what’s in store for you: Breakfast Station with fluffy pancakes, crispy waffles, and made-to-order omelets. Salad Bar filled with fresh greens, vibrant veggies, and delicious dressings. Main Course Buffet featuring mouthwatering Wagyu dishes and delectable sides. Buffet with carving station, kid’s station, omelet station, and dessert station. Serving from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 940-241-3301 for more information and pricing. thebartonvillestore.com

Lambeau’s America
4131 Deer Creek #110, Highland Village

This year Lambeau’s is featuring an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with Prime Rib, smoked ribs, smoked salmon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon and more. Price for kids is $14.99, and $39.99 for adults. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Reservations are required: call for information 972-317-9993. lambeausamerica.com

Here are some of the other brunch spots in the area:

Tycoon
811 International Pkwy, Flower Mound
Brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 972-537-5720

Seven Mile Cafe
2300 Highland Village Rd. #1100, Highland Village
Open 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 972-317-8600

First Watch
2201 Justin Rd. #301, Flower Mound
Open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 972-355-2185

Mi Dia From Scratch
2601 W. Windsor Dr, Flower Mound
Opens at 11 a.m. 972-874-4747

Prime Farm to Table
5810 Long Prairie Rd. Ste 200, Flower Mound
Closed on Sunday, but open for brunch Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 972-539-1902

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their Facebook page or website to see if they’re offering any Mother’s Day specials!

Previous article
The Cross Timbers Gazette May 2024
Next article
Around Argyle — May 2024
Jay Marks
Jay Markshttps://www.jaymarksrealestate.com/foodiefridaydfw
Realtor Jay Marks reviews local restaurants and interviews interesting people. Contact him today: 972-724-2540.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.