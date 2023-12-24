Sunday, December 24, 2023
Overnight fire engulfs 58 vehicles at Northlake auction lot

CTG Staff
(Photo courtesy of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1)

Area firefighters battled a massive blaze overnight Sunday at a large automobile auction lot involving 58 vehicles in southern Denton County near Texas Motor Speedway.

Around 1:30 a.m., Denton County Emergency Services District #1 was dispatched to a report of a grass fire at IAA Fort Worth North on McPherson Drive near Northlake. On the way to the fire, emergency crews observed a large column of smoke and flames visible from I-35W.

Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple vehicles fully ablaze.

(Photo courtesy of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1)

The Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke, and City of Denton fire departments, along with Tarrant County ESD #1 (Haslet), were also dispatched to help cover the incident.

All American Towing brought in front loaders to move vehicles and created a fire break along the line of vehicles parked in the lot, according to an ESD #1 spokesperson.

The blaze was extinguished just after 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

