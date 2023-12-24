Overnight fire engulfs 58 vehicles at Northlake auction lot

Area firefighters battled a massive blaze overnight Sunday at a large automobile auction lot involving 58 vehicles in southern Denton County near Texas Motor Speedway.

Around 1:30 a.m., Denton County Emergency Services District #1 was dispatched to a report of a grass fire at IAA Fort Worth North on McPherson Drive near Northlake. On the way to the fire, emergency crews observed a large column of smoke and flames visible from I-35W.

Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple vehicles fully ablaze.

The Flower Mound, Justin, Roanoke, and City of Denton fire departments, along with Tarrant County ESD #1 (Haslet), were also dispatched to help cover the incident.

All American Towing brought in front loaders to move vehicles and created a fire break along the line of vehicles parked in the lot, according to an ESD #1 spokesperson.

The blaze was extinguished just after 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.