Lewisville Walmart now offers drone delivery

Your next Walmart delivery may come from the skies.

Wing Aviation, a delivery drone manufacturer, this week announced that it has expanded its drone delivery service to the Walmart location in Lewisville, 801 West Main St. The company has completed more than 350,000 residential deliveries, and it began offering the service at a Walmart in Frisco several months ago. The Lewisville store is the second DFW-area Walmart to partner with Wing.

Wing’s drone delivery service offers customers a convenient and safe way to get their everyday needs delivered quickly and efficiently, according to a company news release. Customers may receive their orders less than 30 minutes after placing them.

“We’re working with Walmart to offer everything from full lunches to missing ingredients or over-the-counter medicines,” Wing said in a statement.

The drone service is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to customers within a 6-mile radius of the Frisco and Lewisville Supercenters. To see if your home is available for service and learn how it works, visit wing.com/walmart. Wing says it will add more neighborhoods soon.