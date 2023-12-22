Marine surprises mom at 407 BBQ

An employee at an Argyle restaurant got a great early Christmas gift this week, when her daughter, who recently joined the U.S. Military, surprised her and came home.

Owner Bryan McLarty helped organize the surprise for one of his employees, Lydia Calderon, whose daughter, Private First Class Maylin Martinez, had recently joined the U.S. Marines.

NBC 5 was on hand to capture the moment when Martinez walked out from the back of the restaurant and was reunited with her mother. The TODAY show picked up the story on Friday morning’s show.