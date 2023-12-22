Highland Village Police Blotter

Friday, December 22, 2023
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 26 at 1:06 p.m., the manager of Sunglass Hut reported that two male suspects purchased 11 pairs of sunglasses over three different transactions with cash. None of the bills were counterfeit, but at the end of the day, it was discovered that the cash register was $3,000 short. The manager reviewed the surveillance video and saw the suspects used a sleight-of-hand maneuver to pocket some of the cash the employee had just counted. The suspects have not been identified.

On Oct. 1 at 3:53 p.m., police responded to a report of a large fight at the Unity Park baseball field. A base coach for one of the teams was ejected by an umpire from the game, but he refused to leave. The situation escalated to physical altercations between him, his juvenile son and people attending the event. When officers arrived, they saw people trying to hold the man back, and witnessed the man’s son trying to hit people. When they tried to detain the son, he tripped an officer, causing injury. James Nowell Johnson, 33, of Dallas was arrested and taken to the Highland Village Jail. While there, he claimed he felt faint, so he was transported to a local hospital where he refused medical treatment and said there was nothing medically wrong, he just wanted better food and water, according to the city. He was charged with two counts of assault, evading arrest and false report. A warrant will be issued for the juvenile for assault of a peace officer.

On Oct. 4 at 12:29 p.m., officers responded to Bath and Body Works, where four suspects had just stolen over $700 worth of candles. With the help of Flower Mound PD and Plano PD, where a theft by the same suspects had just occurred, the suspects were located and detained in Flower Mound. Officers found stolen merchandise from several different retailers, as well as a large metal magnet believed to be used to remove security tags from merchandise. They also found marijuana and a credit card and ID that did not belong to anyone in the car. All four suspects were arrested and charged with organized retail theft, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of marijuana.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

