Pat Green to headline Flower Mound’s Independence Fest

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Texas country singer/songwriter Pat Green. Image courtesy of Town of Flower Mound

Pat Green will headline Independence Fest, Flower Mound’s biggest event of the year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Texas country singer/songwriter Pat Green back to Flower Mound to headline Independence Fest 2024,” the town said in a statement. “When the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter first played at Independence Fest in 2018, he rocked Bakersfield Park, and we can’t wait for him to do it again. Known for hits like ‘Wave on Wave,’ ‘Carry On,’ and ‘Texas On My Mind,’ Green has sold more than two million records and has a string of Top Ten hits on the Billboard Country Radio chart.”

Green’s latest album, “Miles and Miles of You,” is the 14th of his career and his first in nearly seven years. It features 10 tracks that capture the resilience, maturity and optimistic joy of Green’s creative resurgence, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Independence Fest 2024 will be held on July 4 at multiple town parks. The festivities will kick off that morning with the annual Children’s Parade to Leonard and Helen Johns Park, where there will be kids’ activities, face painting, and food and drinks provided by Market Street, according to the town. Then, the party continues at Bakersfield Park with live entertainment on the main stage presented by Republic Services and GDS Wealth Management, food trucks, vendor booths, a car show, a kids’ zone presented by CoServ and a fireworks show presented by JSK Operations Management.

Thanks to sponsors, Independence Fest 2024 is free. With attendance in the tens of thousands each year, this Fourth of July celebration is always a huge hit and a great way to showcase your company’s name. Visit www.flower-mound.com/festival to become a sponsor or vendor and learn more about the event. As the day approaches, that page will be updated with more information on Independence Fest 2024.

Double Oak Police Beat
Foodie Friday: Savoring extraordinary flavors at Mr. O1 Pizza in Flower Mound
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

