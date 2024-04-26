Double Oak Police Beat

Friday, April 26, 2024
CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

2/16-Agency Assist BVPD/3000-Blk E FM 407-Assisted Bartonville PD on a suspicious person who was hitting on females at an establishment.

2/16-Agency Assist BVPD/300-Blk E Carruth Ln-Assisted Bartonville PD on a warrant arrest for an offense that occurred in their jurisdiction.

2/17-Suspicious Person/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Female subject who claimed to be an independent reporter, pulled into the parking lot of the PD and wanted to ask questions about ethics. Officer asked for identification and female refused and left.

2/18-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Double Oaks Dr- Runaway dog was captured yet again.

2/18-Meet Complainant/5800-Blk Pepperport Ln- Caller was given permission by game wardens to shoot coyotes that were attacking horses on his property. The caller wanted to pass along the information.

2/18-Traffic Stop/Belligerent Driver/200-Blk Simmons Rd- Traffic stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle pulled into his driveway and proceeded to get out of the car. The officer told the driver to get back inside the car and he gave the officer attitude claiming he paid the officer’s salary and that the officer was “short and a female” and continued providing unsolicited attitude toward the officer.

2/20-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Meadowknoll-Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding swatting calls.

2/22-Found Property/Simmons Rd/Oak Trl-Caller found an iPad in the middle of the road.

2/23-Road Hazard/500-Blk Kings Rd-Shattered Topo Chico glass bottle in the road. Called in as a road hazard.

2/23-Suspicious Activity-Suspicious car sitting behind Braum’s. Subjects were eating their Bahama Bucks treats.

2/24-Agency Assist DCSO/1700-Blk Seminole Ln-Assisted DCSO on a person with a gun call.

2/25-911 Hang-Up/100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Accidental 911 call from employee at Bahama Bucks.

2/26-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Caller wanted to speak with officer and apologize for his girlfriend’s behavior the week before on a traffic stop.

2/27-Agency Assist BVPD-900-Blk Noble Champions Way- Horses on the loose.

3/01-Agency Assist DCSO/9000-Blk Christopher St-Assisted DCSO on juvenile complaint call.

3/04-Agency Assist DCSO/1300-Blk Terrace Dr-Assisted DCSO on a domestic disturbance call.

3/04-Animal Complaint/200-Blk Oak Trail Dr-Habitual runaway dog is at it again.

3/05-Agency Assist DCSO/8700-Blk Dayton Dr-Assisted DCSO on a missing person call.

3/05-Criminal Mischief/110-Blk Oak Trail Dr-House was toilet papered by kids.

3/06-Suspicious Vehicle/Kings Rd/Kings Rd-Suspicious car parked in the middle of the road for an extended period of time. Unknown if medical emergency or intoxicated driver. It was neither. Boyfriend and girlfriend being affectionate by locking lips.

3/06-Forgery/500-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Reporting party’s information was used to file taxes with the IRS.

3/08-Agency Assist DCSO/800-Blk Bradford St-Assisted DCSO on missing child call.

3/10-Meet Complainant/8100-Blk Justin Rd-Reporting party believed he left his guitar outside of the church. Guitar was located.

3/13-Forgery/100-Blk N Woodland Trl- Someone opened an account under the complainant’s name.

3/15-Ordinance Violation/100-Blk W Carruth Ln-Solicitors.

3/15-Ordinance Violation-Solicitors all over town in wake of hailstorm.

