Thursday, May 2, 2024
Hillwood announces large new speculative industrial building in far south Denton County

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Images courtesy of Hillwood

Hillwood, developer of the 27,000-acre master-planned AllianceTexas development, announced Wednesday the launch of Alliance Westport 14, a 766,994-square-foot, Class A, speculative industrial building, which will have direct access to Intermodal Parkway, FM 156 and the BNSF Railway Alliance Intermodal Facility, one of the largest intermodal hubs in the country.

Breaking ground in June, Alliance Westport 14 is designed with the most modern industrial building specifications to accommodate some of the industry’s largest and most advanced logistics, e-commerce and manufacturing users, according to a Hillwood news release. Alliance Westport 14’s flexible design allows the ability to be multi-tenanted, including superior onsite circulation with multiple access drives allowing the full separation of car and truck traffic. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025.

In addition to Alliance Westport 14, Hillwood is actively designing an additional 3.5 million square feet of next-generation industrial facilities across AllianceTexas. This forward-looking initiative will offer Class A space ranging from 200,000 square feet up to 1.2 million square feet, tailored to meet the needs of industry-leading companies.

“We see significant opportunity in this current economic cycle to continue to invest into our industrial platform, particularly in the size range that Alliance Westport 14 offers,” said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. “Despite a broader market slowdown in leasing and development, AllianceTexas continues to see exceptional demand from best-in-class logistics and manufacturing companies, in part due to the multi-modal supply chain transportation options provided by the logistics amenity base here. Alliance Westport 14, along with one of the largest-scale building design initiatives in our history, ensures Hillwood is positioned to accommodate users of any size with next-generation industrial facilities across AllianceTexas.”

Alliance Westport 14 will benefit from Denton County’s low-tax cost structure and will include a 40-foot clear height, 570-foot building depth, 60-foot loading bays, on-site truck queuing, cross-dock configuration with two 185-foot truck courts with land to construct a third, according to the news release from Hillwood. The building will initially provide 196 trailer parking spaces and 306 car parking spaces. Additional land onsite allows for the expansion of trailer parking spaces to over 312 spaces or 500 car parking spaces, depending on future customer needs. Spec tenant improvements, including +/-2,700 square feet of main office space, LED warehouse lighting, warehouse power and dock door packages, will be constructed with the shell building, allowing a customer to immediately occupy and operate within the building upon construction completion.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

