United Way of Denton County adds eight volunteers to Board of Directors

United Way of Denton County recently announced that it has welcomed eight new community volunteers to its Board of Directors for the 2024-25 fiscal year, including several local residents and leaders: Sophia Anwar, Michelle Cree, Judy Ensweiler, Mike Martinez, Dr. Teresa McKinney, Claire Powell, Dr. Lacey Rainey, and Scott Wrehe.

“We are excited to add this critical set of diverse skills and perspectives to our board room,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “This group joins a team of committed volunteers from a variety of businesses and geographic regions dedicated to building a better Denton County where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

The following bios were provided by the UWDC in a news release about the eight new board members:

Sophia Anwar of The Colony serves as the State Representative Salman Bhojani’s Chief of Staff.

Recipient of the Dr. Bettye Myers Humanitarian Award in 2022 with her husband Brian, Michelle Cree of Highland Village is a philanthropist and community volunteer.

Serving as a council member in the City of The Colony, Judy Ensweiler and her husband Dick were the 2023 Dancing with Our Stars Champions at UNITED Tribute.

CTDI Director Mike Martinez of Flower Mound began volunteering with UWDC’s free tax program VITA in 2023.

The Executive Liaison for Police & Emergency Management at the University of North Texas, Dr. Teresa McKinney of Denton, is returning to the United Way of Denton County board now that she’s back in the community.

Claire Powell is the city manager for the City of Lewisville and believes United Way of Denton County is an entity that helps to bind the county together.

“If I am going to be a part of something, I want to know I will have an impact,” Powell said. “I feel that is possible with United Way of Denton County.”

Denton ISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lacey Rainey has been involved with United Way of Denton County since 2019 as a volunteer, recently serving as UNITED Tribute Chair.

“I love the organization’s purpose and how the assistance provided to Denton County through United Way is far-reaching,” Rainey said.

Finally, Scott Wrehe has 26 years of school district experience in Lewisville ISD, including 14 years as a Chief Financial Officer.

On the 2024-25 United Way of Denton County Executive Committee, Mike Thompson (Carrollton Fire Chief) inherits the gavel as Board Chair. Other executive changes include Laura Behrens (UNT) as immediate past Board Chair, Jessica DeRoche (NCTC) as a Board Chair Elect and a Campaign Co-Chair with Micah Tannery (Denton ISD), and Melinda Galler (City of Lewisville, retired) as Secretary. Also returning to the Executive Board are Treasurer Dr. Mary Curtis (UNT, retired), Community Investments Chair Josh Ashford (Consolidated Insurance Markets) and Counsel Gregory J. Sawko (Sawko & Burroughs, PC).