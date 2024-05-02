Capsized kayakers rescued from Hickory Creek

Four people were rescued from Hickory Creek, near Old Alton Bridge in southern Denton County, midday Thursday after their kayaks capsized.

The Denton Fire Department responded to the creek just before noon after getting a call of two people in the water after their kayak capsized, according to a Denton FD. Two more people from the same group soon capsized farther down the creek. The DFD Swiftwater team and Denton County ESD No. 1 personnel rescued all four people and brought them to shore safely.

“We cannot stress enough the need to stay out of our creeks right now as they are near flooding and moving very rapidly,” Denton FD said in a statement. “Logs, rocks, and brush are hidden due to zero water visibility. We’re glad these folks are safe as well as our rescuers.”