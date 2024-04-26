Friday, April 26, 2024
From the Firehouse — April 2024

Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Denton County ESD No. 1 is excited to invite you to join us at our 2nd Annual Carry The Load event on Saturday, May 18th from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

To honor Memorial Day, Denton County ESD No. 1 will be partnering with Carry The Load – a nonprofit organization that supports first responders and veterans (carrytheload.org). Carry The Load was founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs and started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Their mission is to provide active ways to honor our nation’s heroes and raise funds to provide services to first responders, veterans, and their families. Some of our own personnel and colleagues across other departments have been the recipients of their supportive services.

Our partnership with Carry The Load will include participating in a walk that will begin at 8 a.m. at Lantana Community Church in Bartonville and will end at Fire Station 511 around 10 a.m. The route is approximately 6 miles and passes by the home of a Gold Star family. Participants can also jump in or end at any point along the route (or just meet at the end at the fire station). Marty B’s is located on the route and will be providing refreshments and support. After the walk at 10 a.m., we will have free hamburgers, hot dogs, and several family friendly activities for kids.

Click here if you are interested in participating in walking in the event to register under our team name “Spirit Squad.” Walkers that are veterans/first responders are encouraged to wear their full fire/police/armed forces gear during the route to represent the “load they carry” for Memorial Day. To honor this annual tradition, many of our own firefighters, including myself, will be walking in full gear.

Thanks in advance to all the local sponsors for making this special event possible. We are truly grateful for their partnerships including the Argyle Police Department, Bartonville Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office who will be providing assistance along the route.

For the month of February, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 264 calls, with 63% being medical related and 37% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 5:14 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

