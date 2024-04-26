Friday, April 26, 2024
Highland Village Police Blotter

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 21 at 1 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle driving on the field at Victoria Park, causing extensive damage to the grass. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated, spinning out on the roadway, then tried to flee the scene. Police eventually made contact with the driver, who was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal mischief for the damage at the park.

On March 5 at 5:18 p.m., the owner of Neon Elephant in The Shops at Highland Village reported three women, wearing long dresses and hijab-style face coverings, walked into the store, quickly grabbed multiple items and rolled them into their dresses before leaving the store without paying for any of the items, valued over $2,800.

On March 9 at 10:28 p.m., an officer was running radar in the 2400 block of Justin Road when it picked up a speed of 87 mph, and the officer saw two vehicles racing side by side. The officer initiated a traffic stop on one of the suspect vehicles, but it didn’t stop and instead turned onto a side street and turned off its lights. Another officer happened to be on that side street and stopped the vehicle. The driver was arrested for racing and fleeing a police officer.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

