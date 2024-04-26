Sheriff’s Corner: Meet the Community & Media Relations Division

The Community and Media Relations Division falls under the Administrative Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office. The division consists of one captain, five deputies, and three civilians who are responsible for the positive interaction between the residents and business communities in Denton County.

Three deputies focus on community events/meetings, one deputy is responsible for the Denton County Treasury Route, and one deputy is a School Resource Officer, providing valuable resources to the staff and a positive role model to students of the campus assigned. Additionally, one civilian is the Sheriff’s Media Specialist, and two civilians are assigned as the school crossing guards in Lantana.

Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa manages the Community Relations Division and is responsible for disseminating important written or electronic information to the media when requested.

The Community Relations Division strives to build trust with members of the communities we serve, our team focuses on interacting with Denton County residents, schools, and businesses in many ways. They represent Sheriff Murphree and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office by attending community events, presenting safety programs, promoting our programs, and other important duties.

Contact the Community and Media Relations Division at 940-349-1515.