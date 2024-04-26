Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Sheriff’s Corner: Meet the Community & Media Relations Division

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Back row (from left): Deputy Amber Vance, Deputy Joseph Gilbert, Deputy James Korak, Deputy Richard Kemmitz. Front row (from left): Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa, Deputy Tyler Nivens, Sheriff’s Media Specialist Gabrielle Jones.
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

The Community and Media Relations Division falls under the Administrative Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office. The division consists of one captain, five deputies, and three civilians who are responsible for the positive interaction between the residents and business communities in Denton County.

Three deputies focus on community events/meetings, one deputy is responsible for the Denton County Treasury Route, and one deputy is a School Resource Officer, providing valuable resources to the staff and a positive role model to students of the campus assigned. Additionally, one civilian is the Sheriff’s Media Specialist, and two civilians are assigned as the school crossing guards in Lantana.

Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa manages the Community Relations Division and is responsible for disseminating important written or electronic information to the media when requested.

The Community Relations Division strives to build trust with members of the communities we serve, our team focuses on interacting with Denton County residents, schools, and businesses in many ways. They represent Sheriff Murphree and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office by attending community events, presenting safety programs, promoting our programs, and other important duties.

Contact the Community and Media Relations Division at 940-349-1515.

Previous article
Flower Mound Police Blotter
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.