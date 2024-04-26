Friday, April 26, 2024
Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 13, a business owner reported that his 26-foot box truck was stolen from a warehouse in the 400 block of Enterprise. The truck is valued at $50,000, and it contained appliances worth nearly $23,000.

On Feb. 14, two Toyota Prius owners – one in the 2200 block of 4th Avenue and the other from the 4100 block of Morriss Road – reported that the catalytic converters were stolen off their cars overnight.

On Feb. 15, a resident in the 2500 block of Sycamore Leaf reported their 2017 Honda Pilot, valued at $35,000, was stolen from his driveway overnight.

On Feb. 17 at 10:15 p.m., employees at The Point After North sports bar, 601 Cross Timbers, reported that a 32-year-old woman was drunk and belligerent, and after they refused to serve her, she drove away recklessly. Police soon located her standing next to her vehicle, which had two deflated tires. The woman failed sobriety tests and kicked an arresting officer. She was charged with DWI with an open container, resisting arrest and possession of a dangerous drug.

On Feb. 27 at 4:47 p.m., a law enforcement agency notified FMPD that an intoxicated man, possibly armed and in crisis, was traveling into Flower Mound. Officers located him at a home on Kipling Drive, where there was a protective order against him. The man then led police on a slow-speed pursuit to the Home2 Suites hotel at the River Walk. He stayed barricaded in his vehicle for several hours as FMPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team tried to resolve the issue. Around 8 p.m., he was taken into custody without further incident.

On March 6, FMPD urged residents to be aware of a new phone scam in which the caller, claiming to be from the police department, tells residents they have outstanding warrants and requests money and/or gift cards to clear the charges.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

