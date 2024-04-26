Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m., a resident stopped at the Argyle police station to report seeing people taking handles off of car doors in a school parking lot.

On Feb. 6 at 4:27 p.m., a resident reported a car parked facing the wrong way on Country Lakes Boulevard for 30 minutes. The caller was “concerned due to the presence of children in the area.” An officer made contact with the driver, who was waiting on his workers in the area to be done. The officer issued the driver a warning for being parked facing the wrong way.

On Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., an officer saw two men urinating on the side of the Gibbons Road. The men told the officer they were walking from Colombia to Canada in search of “immigration housing” and said they were okay.

On Feb. 12 at 9:58 p.m., a resident on Old Justin Road reported coming home to find their gate ripped off the hinges and a seven-inch knife blade on the ground. The caller’s dog inside the home was acting unusual, as if he was provoked. The caller said a couple days earlier, his neighbor’s vehicle was broken into and a gun was stolen, and the caller was worried that this incident may be related to that burglary.

On Feb. 14 at 1:03 p.m., a resident on Parkside Drive reported that they hired a car mechanic via Craigslist to fix three door handles. The mechanic completed most of the work but also caused one of the doors to be unable to be opened from the inside. The caller asked for a partial refund, but the mechanic refused and left.

On Feb. 14 at 9:06 p.m., a resident on Boardwalk Way in Harvest reported they “heard a loud boom like thunder,” and it turned out to be someone banging on the garage door. An officer spoke to two juveniles who confirmed they banged on the door. Their fathers told the officer they would take care of the issue (old school parenting for the win).

On Feb. 15 at 2:03 p.m., an officer stopped to check on a man who was lying on the ground in his yard on Sam Davis Road. The man was okay, he was just working on his water meter.

On Feb. 17 at 11:11 a.m., an employee at a bank on Hwy 377 reported that a gray van had been sitting in the parking lot for about 90 minutes, and they were concerned and asked for an officer to stop by “and make their presence known.” After the officer made contact, a male occupant of the vehicle went into the bank and told employees that the female occupant is Spanish-speaking. The bank asked him to tell her she can’t sit in a bank parking lot for that long. The woman then came inside, deposited a check, and left.

On Feb. 21 at 4:37 p.m., a resident on Artesian Drive reported that a gray Dodge Charger keeps racing up and down the street at speeds as high as 70 mph almost every day, and it just happened again. A responding officer was unable to locate the leadfoot but said police would comb the area for the fast car.