Local Water Supply Corp. names new controller, holds annual meeting

Last month, the Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation announced that Pradip Patel has been named the new controller.

Patel has been on the CTWSC for over a year and replaces Lloyd Hanson, who served CTWSC for 12 years, as controller. Patel has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting/auditing and has a career in financial management with hospitals, private investments, the construction and aerospace industries, and now water utilities, according to a CTWSC news release.

Patel said he applied for the position of controller at the CTWSC because “It is a smaller, yet well-managed organization with the opportunity to quickly adjust to business and the needs of its members. Further, CTWSC is customer-focused and constantly seeks continuous improvement!”

Last week, the CTWSC’s 60th Annual Meeting was held at its headquarters in Argyle with 21 members in attendance. There was no opposition to board members whose terms were up for renewal, so the board membership remained the same, according to a news release from the entity.

Also, a recent financial audit showed that the CTWSC is in solid financial shape and has the highest grade of accounting practices. The board is considering adding another deep water well to maintain its current level of service.

Average household water consumption was up 9.3% in 2023 over 2022, and the increase was mostly used for landscaping. Members are asked to try to reduce their water usage, if possible.

Go to crosstimberswater.com for more information.