Wednesday, April 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle firefighter transferred to long-term care facility while recovering from crash

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Firefighter Corey Claytor, photo courtesy of Denton County ESD No., 1

Corey Claytor, a firefighter/paramedic for Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District), has been transferred to a long-term acute care facility as he continues to recover from a serious motorcycle accident.

Claytor suffered multiple serious injuries in an off-duty collision on March 22, and for the next three weeks he received care at Medical City Denton. Claytor started out as a volunteer firefighter with the ESD in January 2020, and became a part-time firefighter three months later. He has been full-time since April 2021 and is assigned to Station 511 in Argyle. He was the fire department’s Rookie of the Year in 2021 and received a Life Saving Award in 2020. He is also an avid photographer who takes a lot of the district’s photos.

Last week, Claytor was transferred to the long-term facility to continue his recovery, according to a Tuesday news release from the Argyle Professional Firefighters Association.

“During this time, he will continue to need our support,” Association President Sam Johnson said in a statement. “(The association is) working on a fundraiser to assist with costs during Corey’s recovery … In the meantime, we remain grateful for the first responders and healthcare providers for the care they have provided Corey since his injury … including the firefighters and paramedics of Sanger Fire Department, officers from Sanger Police and State Troopers from Texas Department of Public Safety, and the physicians, nurses, therapists of Medical City Denton.”

The association also extended its appreciation to the community for its support of Claytor, his family and the ESD. Many local residents have provided financial and other support, and many local police and fire departments have assisted the ESD during this time.

“From providing coverage of our District, taking shifts standing watch over Corey while he was in the intensive care unit, sending peer support teams, delivering food and gift cards to support family and firefighters staying at the hospital, to providing oversight of medical care — we thank you,” Johnson said. “Please continue to keep Corey, his family and friends, and his healthcare team in your prayers.”

More information about the upcoming fundraiser, including the date and location, will be shared at a later date.

Previous article
Flower Mound names new library director
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.