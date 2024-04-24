Argyle firefighter transferred to long-term care facility while recovering from crash

Corey Claytor, a firefighter/paramedic for Denton County ESD No. 1 (formerly Argyle Fire District), has been transferred to a long-term acute care facility as he continues to recover from a serious motorcycle accident.

Claytor suffered multiple serious injuries in an off-duty collision on March 22, and for the next three weeks he received care at Medical City Denton. Claytor started out as a volunteer firefighter with the ESD in January 2020, and became a part-time firefighter three months later. He has been full-time since April 2021 and is assigned to Station 511 in Argyle. He was the fire department’s Rookie of the Year in 2021 and received a Life Saving Award in 2020. He is also an avid photographer who takes a lot of the district’s photos.

Last week, Claytor was transferred to the long-term facility to continue his recovery, according to a Tuesday news release from the Argyle Professional Firefighters Association.

“During this time, he will continue to need our support,” Association President Sam Johnson said in a statement. “(The association is) working on a fundraiser to assist with costs during Corey’s recovery … In the meantime, we remain grateful for the first responders and healthcare providers for the care they have provided Corey since his injury … including the firefighters and paramedics of Sanger Fire Department, officers from Sanger Police and State Troopers from Texas Department of Public Safety, and the physicians, nurses, therapists of Medical City Denton.”

The association also extended its appreciation to the community for its support of Claytor, his family and the ESD. Many local residents have provided financial and other support, and many local police and fire departments have assisted the ESD during this time.

“From providing coverage of our District, taking shifts standing watch over Corey while he was in the intensive care unit, sending peer support teams, delivering food and gift cards to support family and firefighters staying at the hospital, to providing oversight of medical care — we thank you,” Johnson said. “Please continue to keep Corey, his family and friends, and his healthcare team in your prayers.”

More information about the upcoming fundraiser, including the date and location, will be shared at a later date.