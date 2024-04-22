Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Two seats in Denton ISD will be on ballots this spring, Places 1 and 2. In Place 2, Terry Senne is challenging Sheryl English’s reelection bid.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 2 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 2 (3-year-term)

Sheryl English, 60 (i)

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 22 years

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Associate of Arts, North Central Texas College

Bachelor of Science, Texas Womans University

Previous public service: Denton ISD Bond Committee 2013 and 2018

Denton ISD Education Improvement Committee

Denton ISD Campus Improvement Committee (Guyer High School)

Denton ISD Bond Progress Committee

Denton Public School Foundation Board

Denton Community Council of PTAs

Guyer High School PTSA

City of Denton Human Service Advisory Committee

City of Denton Charter Review Committee

Denton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

Habitat for Humanity Board

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I have been active within the school district for some time, and Ive always had a desire to serve. I had 3 children graduate from Denton ISD, all had different experiences and Ive learned to navigate through the district participating on many committess throughout the district as well as advocate on the state and national level for our teachers and our students. Ive had the opportunity to serve with a great board and superintendent who always keep the needs of the student, parents and teachers first. I want to continue to make our partnership strong in investing in the next generation.

Mission statement: Investing In the Next Generation

Continue to advocate for students and teachers

Making sure the students and teachers have to be successful

Continue with, and build upon our partnerships to ensure Denton ISD graduates are not just college ready, or career ready, but also life ready.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? No, all graduated.

Website: sherylforschoolboard.com

Terry Senne, 69

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 17 years

Occupation: Retired, TWU Director of Academic Assessment & Associate Professor of Kinesiology, Emerita

Education: Ph.D. Educational Research & Policy Analysis, North Carolina State University

M.S. Physical Education (Concentration in Curriculum & Instruction), University of

Illinois at Chicago

B.S. Physical Education (Teacher Certification), Downers Grove, IL

Previous public service: 1. Denton County Elections Office, Volunteer Deputy Registrar, & Election Poll Worker

2. Denton County Conservative Coalition – Candidate Vetting Committee Member

3. True Texas Project, Member and active participant

4. State Delegate, Republican Party of Texas

5. Moms for Liberty

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? A public school “course correction” is needed right now. Failing grades, misguided priorities, and a lack of accountability need to change. These children and generations to come are our future, and they deserve the opportunity to pursue their own “American Dream”. I’ve carefully observed the current school board for almost 3 years. I can’t sit back and watch what is occuring. I will stand firm in my commitment to students, parents, teachers, staff, and voters (often tax payers). I am well-qualified to serve as a trustee given my level of experience and leadership in a 40-year career in Education. My areas of expertise include teaching, teacher education, policy analysis, teacher professional development, educational research, curriculum and instruction and academic assessment. ISD data and board decisions compel me to conclude that there is much work to be done.

Mission statement: I will be fighting for students, parents, teachers, and the citizens of the ISD.

Platform Priorities:

1. Demanding academic excellence

2. Ensuring accountability and transparency

3. Creating an ISD score card

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? No.

Website: Terryfordentonisd.com

Facebook page: Dr Terry Senne Denton ISD School Board Place 2