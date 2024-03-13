Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound HS grads to appear on ‘The Amazing Race’

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
9
“You Can’t Drive While You’re Crying” – Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Pictured (L-R): Bailey Smith and Anthony Smith. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Twins Anthony and Bailey Smith, 2016 Flower Mound High School graduates, will be featured on the new season of CBS’ The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday night.

“You Can’t Drive While You’re Crying” – Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Pictured (L-R): Derek Williams, Shelisa Williams, Maya Mody, Rohan Mody, Angie Butler, Danny Butler, Michelle Clark, Sean Clark, Ricky Rotandi, Anthony Smith, Cesar Aldrete, Bailey Smith, Phil Keoghan, Yvonne Chavez, Sunny Pulver, Melissa Main, Elizabeth “Bizzy” Smith, Kishori Turner, Juan Villa, Karishma Cordero, Shane Bilek, Chris Foster, and Mary Cardona-Foster. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the race from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the 13 new teams must participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line, according to a CBS news release. The last team to finish each leg will be eliminated. Along the route, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries – swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. The first team to arrive at the final destination will win The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize.

“This season of The Amazing Race features a cast of adventurous thrill-seekers. We always want to challenge our cast and surprise our viewers, so we are excited to travel to two new countries along the route,” said executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “The 90-minute episodes are returning, which really allows us to delve into the countries on the route and get to know our amazing cast. We are ready for a global adventure like never before.”

Anthony and Bailey, now 26, moved to Flower Mound when they were 8 and grew up there. They attended Texas State University and now both work as recruiters in Clearwater, Florida, but they still visit family in Flower Mound often.

“Flower Mound is home for us,” Anthony said from a premiere watch party in New York City on Wednesday.

The brothers grew up competing against each other in sports, but they’ve decided to channel that energy toward competing with each other instead.

“We decided to do everything together, combine our strengths against every challenge that comes our way, rather than compete against each other,” Anthony said.

“You Can’t Drive While You’re Crying” – Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Pictured (L-R): Bailey Smith and Anthony Smith. Photo: Kit Karzen/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The brothers were selected for the 36th season of The Amazing Race, an experience they called an emotional roller coaster.

“We’ve never done anything remotely like this before, we hadn’t really even traveled outside the country,” Anthony said. “We had some good times and some stressed times, but in the end I think it brought us closer together, even more than we were before.”

Anthony said a few things stood out to him as unexpected obstacles while competing on the show.

“I was surprised by how much running we had to do, and how out of shape I was,” he said with a laugh. “It was also surprising how alone we were. You really are all on your own on the show.”

Other teams competing against Anthony and Bailey include a former NFL player with his wife, two firefighters who are best friends, two Air Force pilots who are also best friends, and many more.

The Amazing Race Season 36 premiere will air at 8:30 p.m. CT on CBS and will also be streaming on Paramount+.

Previous article
Highland Village City Update — March 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.