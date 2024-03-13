Highland Village City Update — March 2024

We recently received some great news – the Parks and Recreation Department applied for and received a $750,000 matching grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife for phase one of the Pilot Knoll Park Redevelopment project. Elements in the project include construction of 14 cabins, LED lighting and electrical upgrades, low water crossings, park signage, pavilion upgrades, rehabilitation of the sand volleyball court and horseshoe pit, trails, site amenities and camping improvements. Additionally, the City applied for and received grant funding for improvements to the boat ramp and lighting at Pilot Knoll Park. This grant will help with the cost of design for the improvements to the boat ramp.

The City applied for the matching grant last year and did not receive it so staff worked diligently with Texas Parks and Wildlife to determine what needed to be included in the application. This funding will assist us in adding amenities to Pilot Knoll Park that will draw people to Highland Village which will boost our economy and provide users a unique experience. With this news, I met with the Parks and Recreation staff to thank them for their hard work throughout this process and let them know how much our residents appreciate their dedication to our city.

The City has launched a resident satisfaction survey to understand your views and opinions about the services we provide and your experience with the City. The survey will take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete. This information will help us serve you better. To take the survey, visit www.highlandvillage.org/survey. The survey is best viewed on a computer or tablet. If you wish to complete the survey on your phone, turn your phone horizontal for the best viewing experience. Plan to take the survey in one sitting; exiting the survey before completing will require you to start from the beginning. We appreciate your feedback!

At the end of February, I had the opportunity to share Highland Village’s State of the City video at a joint Highland Village Business Association, Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The video, created in the style of a sports press conference, details the accomplishments from the last year and what we are working on this year. You can view the video on the City website at highlandvillage.org or our social media channels. Participating in the video was a lot fun and even featured the acting debut of our furry friend, Ollie, so be sure to check it out.

We are moving into spring and there are some fun events coming up in Highland Village. Our Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 23 at Unity Park. Remember, this event begins at 10 a.m. sharp so you will want to arrive early. The 9th Annual Highland Village Art Festival is scheduled for May 4 and the City is currently taking applications for artists who would like to participate in the event. Of course, spring break is right around the corner. The Highland Village Parks Department is offering American Red Cross Babysitting and CPR Spring Break Camp and a Children’s Cooking Spring Break Camp for the kids the week of spring break. If you’re heading out of town for spring break, be sure to complete the HVPD Vacation Watch form so you can enjoy your vacation knowing our officers are regularly checking your home.

We had the opportunity to recognize three of our police officers in February for their efforts at the scene of a narcotics overdose medical emergency. Sergeant Travis Flowers, Corporal Michael McLaughlin and Officer Arturo Flores were able to administer Naloxone (Narcan, as it’s commonly known) and perform CPR, which prevented a tragic loss of life. This is a testament to the City’s Emergency Care Attendant (ECA) program, which was implemented after a recommendation from the Fire Department Service Level Task Force of 2015-2016, of which I served as Vice Chair. Since 2017 Highland Village Police patrol personnel have been cross-trained and certified by the Texas Department of Health as Emergency Care Attendants. The program is a partnership with the Highland Village Fire Department and the local area Medical Director. HVPD ECA certified personnel have the knowledge and skills to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting arrival of additional Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Additionally, HVPD officers are equipped with Naloxone to use in the case of an opioid overdose. This type of training and innovative policies are part of what makes Highland Village public safety an integral part of our community.

A few projects are underway. The contractor is working to install the new traffic signal at Highland Village Road and Brazos/Highland Shores. The new signal is equipped with the latest technology to improve the traffic flow and will be managed by the City of Lewisville.

The contract has been awarded for the asphalt overlay of Highland Shores Boulevard from Highland Village Road to Briarhill Boulevard. Additionally, the project will add a section of bike lane on the eastbound section of Highland Shores Blvd. at Highland Village Rd. and reconfigure the lane striping to calm traffic flow in the area. As part of this project, the crosswalk at Highland Shores Blvd. and Community Center Dr. will be replaced with a new lighted notification system.

There are only three more opportunities for me to meet with you at the Coffee with the Mayor event. I always appreciate hearing from you and encourage you to attend if you have a specific question or just want to learn what is happening in the City. I hope you will join me on Monday, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Sip Stir Coffee House in Highland Village.

Our filing period for a place on the ballot for Mayor and Council has ended. Our current councilmembers, Jon Kixmiller, Shawn Nelson and Robert Fiester are all unopposed. Charlotte Wilcox filed for mayor and is also unopposed. Congratulations to my fellow councilmembers on your imminent re-election! Running uncontested is truly a blessing and an honor and is a testament to your service. Lastly, I want to congratulate Charlotte Wilcox on being able to run for mayor unchallenged. Charlotte served as mayor before me and was a fantastic mayor for our city and a great friend. I am proud to see that she will bookend my time as mayor and am excited for her. Our city is going to be in great hands!

Thank you again for the honor to serve my hometown. I hope to see you around!