Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Justin woman to run in 340-mile relay for World Down Syndrome Day

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Heather Bedinger will run in the 2024 Run for 3.21 for her daughter, Helen (photo courtesy of the National Down Syndrome Society).

Heather Bedinger of Justin has been named as a member of the National Down Syndrome Society’s 2024 Run for 3.21 team.

During this multi-day relay, the team of 21 runners will cover over 340 miles from Los Angeles, California to Las Vegas, Nevada, traversing the drastic conditions of the Mojave Desert along the way, according to a NDSS news release. The Run for 3.21 will begin March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day, and end more than 50 hours later on March 23.

Bedinger, whose 6-year-old daughter Helen has Down syndrome, said she wanted to participate in the relay “to show my kids that we can do hard things and raise money for NDSS.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of this event and to bring awareness of this fabulous organization to my local community,” Bedinger said. “I always say that the Down syndrome community is something I never knew I wanted to be a part of, and now I couldn’t imagine living without. I believe in how NDSS advocates for and supports people with Down syndrome, and I’m honored to be a part of the team.”

The Run for 3.21 team includes both veteran participants and runners who are new to the event hailing from eight states across the U.S. Team members include Nathanael Achor, Brad Adams, Misty Adams, Heather Bedinger, Prince Brooks, Kristen Buff, Casey Craig, Jaime Durant, Tabitha Heit, Caitlin Jones, Robert Jones, LeAnn Larson, Kristie Magnuson, Jenny Mallick, Mike Mallick, Megan McGee, Jacquelyn (Jackie) McMahan, Virginia (Gina) Mannion, Rebecca Muncy, Chandel Perkins, Michelle Ray, Terasa Reyes, Beth Sheely, Bobby Tran, Michelle Viall, Shawn Waco and Matt Walker.

“The athletes who take on this extreme event demonstrate an incredible amount of grit and determination,” said NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “I am excited to see them conquer such a challenging course in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, and I am grateful for the funds they are raising to support the Down syndrome community!”

This challenging event will raise funds for NDSS programs that support and advocate for the Down syndrome community. Virtual spectators can follow along on NDSS’ social media channels and can also track the runners here, beginning at 5 a.m. CT on March 21. Individuals and organizations wishing to support Heather and the team can do so online here.

Nonprofit announces inaugural fundraising event in Flower Mound
Highland Village City Update — March 2024
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

