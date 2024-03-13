Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Nonprofit announces inaugural fundraising event in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Esports Virtual Arenas in Flower Mound.

Denton County Friends of the Family recently announced a new event, An Evening of Triumph, to be held in Flower Mound, offering community members an evening of entertainment while supporting a good cause.

An Evening of Triumph invites guests on April 13 to experience an adult game night-themed event hosted at EVA Flower Mound. Enter an upscale lounge and immerse yourself in the excitement of game show and virtual reality entertainment, accompanied by dinner, dessert and a fully stocked open bar featuring signature cocktails and mocktails. Jill Jester of Minor & Jester, P.C. will be the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Denton County Friends of the Family

“Prepare for an evening of enjoyment, including access to the world’s largest virtual reality sports arena and unique game show entertainment in this groundbreaking event,” said Cassandra Berry, Sr. Community Resource Coordinator at DCFOF. “Gather your friends and colleagues for a memorable adult night out, all while contributing to a hopeful cause.”

Tickets are $150 and sponsorship opportunities begin at $500. Sponsorship packages offer prominent recognition, including company logo placement on event materials, multimedia presentations, website visibility and acknowledgment as one of the event’s founding sponsors.

For more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships, go to www.eveningoftriumph.com.

Since 1980, DCFOF has been dedicated to providing free assistance to individuals impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, as well as their children, throughout Denton County. In the past year, DCFOF has delivered over 29,000 hours of service for community members across all of its programs. The nonprofit’s team responded to 6,369 crisis line calls, delivered over 6,534 hours of legal services, and ensured the safety of over 3,480 clients and their families.

“As the primary source of free assistance for individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in Denton County, it’s crucial for our community to rally behind our organization,” said Executive Director Toni Johnson-Simpson. “Your support ensures the continuity of vital services for our clients.”

