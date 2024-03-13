Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Robson Ranch Rambler — March 2024

Suzanne Spisak, Vice President, Resident Director, Robson Ranch Denton HOA

My Peloton App instructors say a lot of uplifting things. But the other day, one thing she said resonated with me. “To grow older is a privilege. To grow stronger is a choice.” I’m sure neither she nor her target audience was this baby boomer trying to do just that, grow stronger.

WebMD cites studies that demonstrated that even the oldest of the old can improve strength and muscle mass. It’s March. Days are warmer, longer and brighter. Vacations with planned activities are on the horizon. Or we just want to look and feel our best.

There are so many ways at Robson Ranch to get on the right track. Our weekly Sports Center announcement provides information about 20+ distinct types of classes and is 8 pages long if you print it out! That’s in addition to golf, pickleball, tennis and just plain walking.

And to eat healthier, you can purchase a variety of foods made from natural fresh ingredients from over 15 local vendors at Our Robson Ranch Farmers Market every Friday from 8-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse Parking Lot. If you are into growing your own, the Robson Ranch Community Garden gives you a place to raise your own produce in raised box gardens.

Living Well at the Ranch offers all residents ways to enhance their physical, mental and emotional well-being through events, speakers, and activities. The annual Robson Ranch Health Fair will be held on Saturday, March 23, in the clubhouse during the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to get some questions answered or find that medical professional you might have been looking for in the area!

Our Wildhorse Golf Club, offering 27 holes, is open to the public. The public agrees with Robson Ranch residents that it is great! Our Golf Course scored #1 in Golfer’s Choice Top 25 Courses in Texas by Golfers’ Choice 2024. Our Golf Course scored # 20 in America’s Best Public Golf Courses as well!

I’m challenging myself to do something everyday towards a stronger self. Join me?

