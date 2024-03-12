Bakery opens in Northlake

A new European-inspired bakery opened earlier this year in the Northlake Commons.

VanEllie’s Bake Shop is now open at 1242 FM 407, Suite 100. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

“From mouthwatering croissants to heavenly cakes, every bite is a journey through our European roots,” the business’ website says. “We pour our hearts into each and every pastry, ensuring that you taste not just the flavors, but the love and tradition passed down through the generations.”

The menu also features muffins, breads, brownies, cupcakes, cookies, French macarons, pies and many other pastries, as well as coffee and espresso drinks, quiches, ice cream and sorbets.

