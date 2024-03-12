Harvest Happenings — March 2024

Last month, we talked about love. The love we show and receive from neighbors, friends and coworkers. It was inspiring and filled with heart-warming testimonials of how our neighbors show love.

In the midst of February, I was reminded how short life is and that youth is finite. We live in a busy existence and we act like we have all the time in the world. I don’t know about you, but I know I take my friends and family for granted. I asked myself, when was the last time I told my friends and family that I love and appreciate them?

I think back to all of the amazing neighbors we have lost over the years. People who left a mark in the hearts of many Harvest neighbors, including mine. I think back to losing my mom. Did I tell her I loved her enough? Did I tell her thank you for the sacrifices she made for me? I know the answer…it’s no. I think about the people in my life today. Do they know how much I love and appreciate them? It’s so easy to think we have tomorrow to do something.

Unfortunately, I write this because I was, yet again, reminded of the brevity of life.

We lost a colleague last month. Jordan Dwyer was 26 when he was struck by a drunk driver who was travelling the wrong way. In just a blink of an eye, Jordan was gone. We all felt a sense of helplessness, which brings anger, despair and even fear. While my personal relationship with Jordan was a work acquaintance, the loss is still overwhelming. It’s human that our hearts break at seeing the suffering and loss of others.

Jordan worked for Hillwood Communities and one of his projects was Harvest. He loved the days he worked here because he could bring his dog, Ranger. Ranger and George loved to play in Jordan’s office… well, George loved it because Ranger had bones and fun toys. It was during those playdates that I got to see Jordan in a different light. He always had a smile on his face and was so kind. You could tell he had a kind and gentle spirit.

I learned so much more about Jordan and the kind of person his was at his celebration of life. His dad wrote the most beautiful eulogy that I have ever heard. I wish I could capture the love, passion, and kindness that his dad talked about. It was absolutely breathtaking. Tears and silent sobs came over me as I listened to Mr. Dwyer’s words about his son. More than 500 people attended the service, which is just a testament to the kind of person Jordan was. I am thankful that Jordan was a man of faith and that he is now in the Promised Land. He has reached that happy place and will be forever blessed.

I encourage you to live a life like Jordan—kindness for others, love for your family and friends, and an excitement for life. Go tell your loved ones how much you care for them today and treat each day as a gift. We are not promised tomorrow.