Around Argyle — March 2024

Argyle Mayor Rick Bradford

Hello, Argyle! It’s March and election season is in full bloom, as evidenced by all the fresh political signs springing up everywhere. This has been a very divisive and turbulent time in recent history, but not so this year. The three sitting members of Argyle town council up for re-election are running unopposed. Congratulations and a huge “thank you” to council members Dr. Cynthia Hermann, Mr. Chad Boyd and Mr. Gustav Svehla for continuing to honorably serve Argyle citizens.

In February, I had the honor of joining the mayors of Justin, Northlake, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake for the annual “State of the Communities” address at the Metroport Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Each mayor provided a short presentation highlighting what’s going on in their area, and growth was definitely a common theme. Another common theme was how important regional collaboration and cooperation is to all of us. I sincerely appreciate and respect my colleagues, and I look forward to continuing our work together as we address the challenges that growth brings such as traffic and roadway/infrastructure improvements. Here are a few brief highlights from my presentation that might interest you:

Argyle is a town of about 11.6 square miles. Our estimated population as of January 1, 2023 is 5,747 which represents a 20.3% growth from 2022-2023. The majority of this growth in residents can be attributed to new housing developments approved prior to 2017, many of which are in the final stages of build out. The current Argyle property tax rate has gone down every year for the past four years. At a rate of 0.343111, it remains one of the lowest in the region.

Argyle is well positioned for the future with smart development already in progress encompassing over 82,000 square feet of retail/commercial space in multiple locations. New businesses include family restaurants, a child day care facility, a dance studio and more. Sign up for news alerts on the town’s website and follow the town’s social media pages to stay informed as exciting new projects are announced.

Scott Gibson, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

In closing, I want to take a moment and remember Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson. His family, friends, and our entire community suffered a tragic loss with the passing of Mr. Gibson on January 28th following an out-of-state accident.

Scott began his career with AISD in 2006 as Assistant Principal and was promoted to AMS Principal in 2009. I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know him a few years later when my daughter began attending Argyle Middle School. He was an amazing teacher who clearly loved what he did, an inspiring leader with a positive attitude and a constant smile on his face, and a dedicated family man. He was a pillar of our community who positively impacted thousands of lives, and he is deeply and profoundly missed. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire Argyle Independent School District.

Paxton sues Meow Wolf, State Fair, more over firearm policies
