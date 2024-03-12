Tuesday, March 12, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Paxton sues Meow Wolf, State Fair, more over firearm policies

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
56
Photo courtesy of Meow Wolf

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed five lawsuits against establishments that allegedly refused to allow police officers to enter the premises with their firearm.

Texas Atorney General Ken Paxton. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

The lawsuits allege that The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas), Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie), Meow Wolf (Grapevine), The Lucky Duck (San Antonio) and the State Fair of Texas have violated state law by restricting peace officers, including off-duty officers, from entering the premises with their authorized firearms, according to a Friday news release from Paxton’s office.

Texas Code of Criminal Procedure article 2.1305 provides that establishments serving the public—including businesses, restaurants, hotels, sports venues, arenas, and places of amusement—that restrict a peace officer from carrying their authorized weapon are subject to a civil penalty of $1,000 for each violation. Before filing suit, the Office of the Attorney General received written confirmations regarding the five named establishments indicating they would follow Texas law. Despite this, the OAG has continued receiving complaints from peace officers that these establishments are violating the law, according to the news release.

“Texas law must be respected to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” Paxton said. “Criminal activity can occur at any time and any place. Peace officers are often well-positioned to prevent and suppress crime, even when they are out of uniform and off duty.”

The Office of the Attorney General is committed to ensuring that our peace officers’ authority to carry their weapons while off duty is respected. Peace officers wanting to register a violation of their right to carry may email [email protected] or they may submit a complaint form here.

To read the filing, click here.

Previous article
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — March 2024
Next article
Around Argyle — March 2024
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.