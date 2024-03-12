Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — March 2024

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s March, and you know what that means – warmer weather, spring flowers, and the start of Flower Mound’s impressive event season! There is something for everyone this March and April, and there’s a lot to cover, so I’ll dive right in.

First up, there are two great events on Saturday, March 16. Join us at Twin Coves Park (5001 Wichita Trail) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Open House, where you can tour the different styles of fully-furnished cabins, visit the various day use areas like the boat ramp and RV sites, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and have your kids participate in some activities. The gates to the park will be open during this event for free entry. Come on by to see why Twin Coves Park is my favorite stay-cation spot.

Also on March 16, it’s time for the annual Father Daughter Prom. Fathers and daughters are invited to dress in their best attire and enjoy an evening full of laughter, dancing, entertainment, and food at the Flower Mound Courtyard Marriott (4330 Courtyard Way). Photographers will be on-site to take photos for an additional charge. This is always a popular event, and registration is required by March 8, so don’t delay. You can learn more and register at flower-mound.com/specialevents.

On March 23, it’s time for one of our biggest spring events. Bring your children to Jake’s Hilltop Park (4975 Timber Creek Dr.) as the Town celebrates its 40th annual Easter Egg Scramble. Lots of candy will be available for the taking, and there will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny! Activities begin at 1:30 p.m., and the Scramble begins promptly at 2:30 p.m. No registration required.

The Easter fun doesn’t end there. On March 24, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., hop on over to the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.) for the H20 Egg Dive! Dive for eggs in the indoor pool, visit with the Easter Bunny, and more. Parents must be in the water with all non-swimmers. Participants 3 and under are required to wear swim diapers. Pre-registration is required per child, and you can learn more and register at flower-mound.com/specialevents.

As you can see, March is going to be busy for our Parks and Recreation Department. But they’re just getting started. I also want to give you the heads up about some April events so you can get them on your calendar.

On April 7, the Denton County India Cultural Association, in partnership with the Town, is hosting the annual Holi Festival at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the throwing of colors, music, dancing, and food.

Did you know the last total eclipse in the Flower Mound area was on July 29, 1878? Well, the Total Eclipse of the Mound is back 146 years later! Head to Twin Coves Park on Monday, April 8, for a day of BBQ, snacks, and activities and to experience the peak time of the solar eclipse at 1:40 p.m. Activities are free with paid entry into Twin Coves. You won’t want to miss this once-in-a lifetime event!

On April 21, take part in our Sink or Swim Regatta at the Community Activity Center (CAC). Individual participants or teams of two will have an hour and a half to construct and decorate a seaworthy vessel using only CAC-provided supplies. All assembled products will be tested in a final race against the CAC’s indoor pool. One person from each team must sail across the waters (25 yards) without sinking. Prizes will be awarded to the top three fastest crafts that make a successful voyage. Individuals 13 and under will require a parent/guardian to register as their partner. Each team member must register, and you can do so at flower-mound.com/specialevents.

Finally, rounding out our April events, we have the extremely popular KidFish! From 9 a.m. to noon at Rheudasil Park (2401 Lake Forest Blvd.), take part in this free kids’ fishing event. The pond will be stocked with more than 500 pounds of catfish, and rod, reel, and bait are provided – or you can bring your own! Prizes and awards will be given in several categories.

Phew, there’s a lot going on! I can’t wait to see you out and about at these events this spring.