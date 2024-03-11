Eads: Spring is on the horizon

With the official start of spring on the horizon, visions of blossoms and butterflies fill the dreams of those of us who enjoy the season of growth and new beginnings.

In the last weeks of winter, we have enjoyed sunny days and warmer temperatures, but do not be fooled. Those of us who have lived here in Denton County, some for generations like my family, know there’s usually always a cold spell around Easter weekend.

As you begin envisioning your plans for this year’s planting season, keep in mind the many native species of plants that thrive in North Texas. And, please, pick them up at your local nurseries to support our local businesses throughout the county.

Establishing native landscapes at more than 30 Denton County buildings continues to be mission of mine as we work to reduce water needs and replenish wildlife habitation.

At the Courthouse-on-the-Square, native Pecan trees provide shade for lawn picnics in addition to food for the birds and squirrels or anyone who has a penchant for fresh pecans.

At the Denton County Administrative Courthouse off Loop 288, both the back and front gardens are filled with an array of native plants and trees.

In the coming weeks, passersby will see budding Texas Redbud and colorful Crepe Myrtle trees lined along the walkway to the outdoor amphitheater. In front, depending on the season, Black-eyed Susans bloom along with the purple coneflower. Daylilies in bright yellows line the entrance to the Courthouse along with a mix of different sages and the Texas Gold Columbine. Native trees range from Cedar elm to Southern live oak.

Our active Master Naturalists and Master Gardener associations in Denton County provide tips and training for everything from using the now popular seed bombs to creating garden art. At dcmga.com, you can find tips for every type of garden from shaded to those that attract pollinators or wildlife. Expert tips and easy-to-follow plans from experienced gardeners are available through a free monthly e-magazine.

Each year, many gardeners around the county stop by the annual plant sale to find native, well-adapted, and hard-to-find plants. This year’s sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sell out at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 633 Hobson Lane in Denton. The sale will be held rain or shine!

If you enjoy finding ideas from other gardeners, the 2024 Garden Tour would be the perfect opportunity. This year’s tour features four gardens and one community garden in Flower Mound and Double Oak. Scheduled for Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the tour will offer information on keyhole gardening, mushrooms/mycology, erosion control/draining, drought-tolerant shade plants, design within an HOA, Oak trees, native plant ecosystems, pollinators, and wildlife. Peek at the website under connect/upcoming events to see advance photos of the tour sites and be sure to reserve your spot.

My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820.