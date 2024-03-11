Traffic switch coming at Hwy 114 and I-35W

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday in a news release that a traffic switch on Hwy 114 in Northlake will begin Tuesday, weather permitting.

Between I-35W to Cleveland Gibbs Road, traffic will be switched from the existing eastbound Frontage Road to the new eastbound Frontage Road detour. Cleveland Gibbs and Dale Earnhardt Way will also have a traffic switch. Drivers are encouraged to be alert to new traffic configurations, use caution and expect delays.

This work is part of the ongoing $99 million Hwy 114 improvement project awarded to Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating Inc. The project is anticipated for overall completion in June 2026, weather permitting.

Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.