Lantana Ladies League celebrates a year of giving across Denton County

By Meagan Wristen, LLL Social Media Chair

The Lantana Ladies League (LLL) is proud to celebrate a remarkable year of community service, philanthropy, and hands-on support that made a tangible difference throughout Denton County. With a mission rooted in connection and compassion, the women of LLL showed up in force during the 2024–2025 giving year—donating their time, talents, and resources to numerous local organizations.

This year, LLL members collectively donated an impressive 323 volunteer hours—a testament to their deep commitment to serving others. These hours translated into real-world impact, benefiting a wide range of causes and nonprofits in the community.

Here’s a look at what they accomplished:

$1,000 to Refuge for Women, an organization offering support to women escaping trafficking and exploitation.

$2,280 to Meals on Wheels Senior Paws, which provides pet food and care for senior citizens’ beloved dogs and cats. Members also collected and delivered holiday socks to seniors to help spread cheer during the winter months.

$4,000 to Apollo Support & Rescue for Abandoned Dogs, along with donations from their wish list and countless volunteer hours spent at the Justin facility by LLL members, their families, and friends.

$2,000 to Journey to Dream, an organization dedicated to helping at-risk and homeless teens.

$500 to She Supply, along with hygiene donations—enough to provide 18 women with a year’s worth of essential products or help 200 women for a month.

$450 in local restaurant gift cards to Bob’s House of Hope, supporting young men aging out of foster care. LLL also delivered items from the home’s wish list.

Beyond financial donations, the Lantana Ladies League stayed active year-round with in-kind giving and hands-on help. Members regularly delivered gently used clothing and household goods to Our Daily Bread and Heart of the City (HOTC) in Lewisville, supporting their food pantry and Graham’s Clothing programs.

Holiday efforts included delivering festive socks to seniors living in assisted living facilities throughout Denton County—just one of many ways the League brightened the lives of those who often go unseen.

As the Lantana Ladies League looks ahead to another year of service, they invite new members to join and help expand their outreach. Whether you’re passionate about helping animals, supporting women and families, or simply want to connect with other local women committed to giving back, there’s a place for you in the LLL. Learn more at lantanaladiesleague.wildapricot.org or join us August 19, 2025 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for our annual kickoff at the Lantana Community Center.