Highway 114 widening project near Roanoke on track for 2026 completion

Work continues on the $107 million Highway 114 widening project, which will transform the stretch between I-35W and US 377 into a six-lane freeway, Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson announced last week.

The project, awarded to Mario Sinacola & Sons, is progressing ahead of schedule with a bid that came in more than 7% under the engineer’s estimate. The project includes reconstructing the eastbound frontage roads and widening the westbound side. Completion is expected by May 2026 after 30 months of work and 780 working days.

Crews are currently paving the new main lanes between Al Slaughter and Mesa Butte roads and installing bridge beams at Elizabeth Creek, West Slough, and East Slough. Work is also underway on mow strips at the Litsey Bridge.

Next month, contractors plan to pour bridge decks on all three eastbound frontage road bridges.