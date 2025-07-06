Feeling Overwhelmed Trying to Navigate Senior Living? You’re Not Alone

Trying to figure out which senior living community or service is the right fit for you or a loved one can be incredibly overwhelming. But here’s something you may not know: there’s a local service based right here in Denton County that can guide you every step of the way—and the best part? It’s FREE!

At Lori Williams Senior Services, my team and I proudly serve as Aging Advocates for ALL of Dallas/Fort Worth. With nearly eight years in business and five consecutive “Best of Denton County” wins (Best Senior Services Consultant), we’ve helped thousands of families just like yours find peace of mind and create the right plan for aging safely and confidently.

We’re deeply rooted in our community—actively supporting Meals on Wheels, Dementia Friendly Denton County, and the Flower Mound Senior Center. Emelita’s Closet, named after my beloved grandmother, was created to provide gently used medical equipment like walkers and wheelchairs to seniors in need. If we don’t have what you need, we will call around to other closets in the metroplex, and try our best to find a free one for you.

Becoming a caregiver and advocate for an aging parent, or any disabled loved one doesn’t come with a roadmap. I know the stress and responsibility of being a caregiver and advocate, because I live it too. I am the primary caregiver for my husband, a stroke survivor.

Let us be your guide. Whether you’re exploring options to stay at home safely or considering a move to senior living, we’re here to help.

Call 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com – Your local, trusted Aging Advocates.

Lori Williams is an Aging Advocate and CSA with over 18 years of senior living experience. She is an Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC.