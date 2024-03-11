Lewisville HS grad to host national news show

Kris Gutierrez, a 1995 graduate of Lewisville High School, has been named the senior anchor of an upcoming national news show on Merit Street Media, a news and entertainment cable network founded by Dr. Phil McGraw.

Gutierrez went to Lakeland Elementary, Hedrick Elementary and Hedrick Middle School while growing up in southern Denton County. He played on the varsity soccer team all four years at LHS, and then attended Texas Christian University where he played soccer and graduated in 1999 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Gutierrez has worked as a Dallas-based national correspondent for FOX News Channel, a morning TV news anchor in Chicago and an evening co-anchor on NBC 5 in North Texas. He’s won nearly a dozen Lone Star Emmys, a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for a series of reports about the Texas-Mexico border, and been named Best News Anchor by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

“The News on Merit Street” will premiere on April 2, featuring Gutierrez as the senior anchor, alongside co-hosts Lyndsay Keith and Loni Coombs. Airing weekdays from 6-7 p.m. CT, the news program will deliver “the rest of the story,” according to a Merit Street Media news release.

“In an era where news headlines are often misleading and confusing, ‘The News’ pledges to fully investigate with a deeper dive into facts, figures and history,” the company said in a statement.

Click here for more information about the news programs on the upcoming Merit Street Media channel.