Firefighters put out Bartonville dumpster fire before it spread to home

Over the weekend, Denton County ESD No. 1 firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire before it could spread to the house close by.
The fire originated in a 14-foot dumpster trailer filled with scrap materials in Bartonville, according to a news release from the ESD. The Bartonville Police Department assisted with the emergency response.
The district provided the following safety tips when using a dumpster:
- Don’t put flammable chemicals in dumpsters
- Be careful when disposing of dry flammable materials
- Be alert for spontaneous combustion — some items, like grass clippings, leaves and compost, produce heat as they decompose and can catch themselves on fire.