Col. Charles A. Correll

Colonel Charles A. Correll passed over on March 3, 2024. Charles (Charlie) Correll was born in 1933 and grew up near Roanoke, Virginia. In 1953, he came to Texas to begin his 26 years of service in the United States Air Force. His career varied from flying, including 160 combat missions in Vietnam where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and then as a Civil Engineer supporting Air Force Bases from local to Major Command level. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 and became a Facility Manager for Texas Instruments in Houston. In 1986, he was transferred to Lewisville as the TI plant manager. Charlie was very active in the community and served on the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, on several City Boards as well as one term as a Lewisville City Councilman. He was an active volunteer at Christian Community Action for over 20 years as well as an active member of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church. He was one of the three original members appointed to Denton County Transportation Authority and served 11 years on the DCTA Board. Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Stephanie (Nini), his son Mark, daughter-in-law Brandy, daughter Katherine Keane, son-in-law James Keane, four grandchildren, Michael (Tori), Jason (Samantha), Brendan (Daisy), and Kendall and five great-grandchildren (Graham, Hudson, Whitman, Asher and Alice Martin).

The family requests memorial donations be made to The Charles Correll CCA Pantry Endowment Fund which was established by the Correll Family. CCA was near and dear to Charlie’s heart where he served weekly for many years. Donations can be made online at ccahelps.org -please select a campaign and choose” The Charles Correll Endowment Fund.” Donations may also be mailed to Christian Community Action, 200 Mill Street, Lewisville, TX 75057 indicating the same fund name.