Argyle Seniors seeking donations for Argyle Police Department

The Argyle Senior Citizens Organization (ASCO) welcomed 85 guests at its Valentine’s Luncheon Feb. 9 at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse.

Those attending were treated to two entertaining and educational presentations by Janna Weaver of Argyle-based Radiant Nutrition and Don Silverstein of American Mortgage.

Both speakers provided eye-opening information. Our main speaker, Janna Weaver, gave great insight as to what foods are good and or bad for your body.

Don Silverstein, a regular table sponsor of the luncheons and winner of the recent chili cookoff, specializes in reverse mortgages. He took 5 minutes to explain how reverse mortgages can be an option for seniors who might benefit from tapping into the equity of their homes.

It was an afternoon of friendships, food, learning, prize drawings and a Bingo bash.

ASCO luncheons are always open to all ages and serve as a way for the community make friends and support our local seniors and local nonprofits.

Coming up, ASCO is sponsoring a table at the upcoming Argyle Police Officers Appreciation Gala. ASCO reaches out to various charitable organizations each quarter. The ASCO board is looking for donations for swag bags that will be provided to the Argyle Police Department.

We offer local seniors an opportunity to enjoy the community time as you make new friends. We invite you to volunteer, which includes helping to set up the room, serve lunch and clean up. We have additional volunteer opportunities that include helping to fundraise and plan activities and programs.

You can also be a sponsor and/or a donor: ASCO is a 501(c)3 and is a wonderful place to put your donor dollars to great uses. We also have table sponsorships available each luncheon for just $100 per luncheon table (your $100 offsets the cost of the luncheon).

More information about fundraising and volunteering: Call Lynn Seeden at (714) 932-1958.