Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Cornelius John Hayes

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Dr. Cornelius ‘Neil’ John Hayes

Dr. Cornelius ‘Neil’ John Hayes of Lewisville died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 4, 2024. Neil was born September 12, 1928, in New Haven, Connecticut, the youngest son of Theodora Elizabeth and John Thomas Hayes. Neil was a 1950 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Yale University and a 1954 graduate of George Washington Medical School.

After serving two years as a Captain in the Army, Neil moved to Galveston, Texas to serve his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch. It was in Galveston that he met his wife, Lorraine Schlote, a research technician at John Sealy Hospital and Research Center. They married in the spring of 1960, and relocated to Sherman, Texas, where Neil practiced internal medicine until his retirement in 1993.

After retirement, he and Lorraine relocated from Sherman to Highland Village to be closer to their grandchildren. Through their retirement years, they were welcome fixtures at their grandson’s high school soccer matches and granddaughter’s high school volleyball matches. Lorraine and Neil traveled the world extensively throughout their years together, exploring the world’s cultures, art, and archaeology. Those that knew him know he loved a good debate.

Neil is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter Diana; daughter Maureen and husband Barry Sando of Plano, Texas; grandson Cameron and wife Kaitlin of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Mallori and husband Zachary Roberts of Bentonville, Arkansas; and two great grandchildren. A family and friends Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.

Previous article
A Job Well Done: Outlaw Renovations is setting the standard for remodels, custom homes
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.