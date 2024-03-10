Cornelius John Hayes

Dr. Cornelius ‘Neil’ John Hayes of Lewisville died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 4, 2024. Neil was born September 12, 1928, in New Haven, Connecticut, the youngest son of Theodora Elizabeth and John Thomas Hayes. Neil was a 1950 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Yale University and a 1954 graduate of George Washington Medical School.

After serving two years as a Captain in the Army, Neil moved to Galveston, Texas to serve his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch. It was in Galveston that he met his wife, Lorraine Schlote, a research technician at John Sealy Hospital and Research Center. They married in the spring of 1960, and relocated to Sherman, Texas, where Neil practiced internal medicine until his retirement in 1993.

After retirement, he and Lorraine relocated from Sherman to Highland Village to be closer to their grandchildren. Through their retirement years, they were welcome fixtures at their grandson’s high school soccer matches and granddaughter’s high school volleyball matches. Lorraine and Neil traveled the world extensively throughout their years together, exploring the world’s cultures, art, and archaeology. Those that knew him know he loved a good debate.

Neil is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter Diana; daughter Maureen and husband Barry Sando of Plano, Texas; grandson Cameron and wife Kaitlin of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Mallori and husband Zachary Roberts of Bentonville, Arkansas; and two great grandchildren. A family and friends Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.