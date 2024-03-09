A Job Well Done: Outlaw Renovations is setting the standard for remodels, custom homes

Ryan Lambert admits he’s no different than most resourceful dads. It doesn’t matter what the home project is — replacing a door frame, mounting a flat-screen TV on the wall, putting new tile down in the bathroom, remodeling the entire kitchen, or mowing the lawn — the first thing he’s going to do when he’s finished is step back, put his hands on his hips, and marvel at a job well done.

“I love it … it’s the satisfaction of being able to say, ‘I did that,’” Lambert said. “I’m that dad … even after I finish mowing.”

If there is a difference between Ryan and the legions of wannabe DIYers, though, it’s that he does it right the first time. The 33-year-old Decatur resident is the proud owner of Outlaw Renovations, a wildly popular residential and commercial renovation specialist and custom homebuilder team serving Flower Mound, Argyle, Southlake, and surrounding areas.

From replacing a simple door to building your forever home from the ground up, they do it all. And at the heart of it is Ryan. He began working for a local remodeling company when he was 18. He said that, at the time, he was simply taking the job out of necessity. But he also had that type of work in his blood. His dad used to flip houses, and practically every one of his uncles was either a painter, carpenter, or remodeler. Even his brother is a general contractor in Oregon. Within six months of trying his hand at the “family trade,” Ryan was promoted to crew leader. He’s held every job since then, from hands-on worker to foreman, crew leader, superintendent, estimator, project manager, CEO, and business owner.

He opened Outlaw Renovations almost a year ago and has been slammed with work ever since. The remodeling projects Outlaw Renovations specializes in include everything from full-room additions to smaller but high-end kitchen and bathroom remodels, porches, patios, decks, sidewalks, new siding, and more. For building services, their home construction crew can handle it all from start to finish.

Knowing someone who does this type of quality work is important for many homeowners this time of year, especially when spring comes around, and it’s time to start thinking about sprucing up the house a little bit. Two of the more common upgrades people look into are kitchens and bathrooms. After all, the kitchen should feel like the heart of your home. It’s a space to whip up a favorite meal or gather as a family and should never feel outdated or cramped. The same is true for the bathroom — it should be your oasis when you need to relax. Perhaps the current setup lacks storage space, feels outdated, and doesn’t have all the modern amenities.

Outlaw Renovations offers free estimates on all full kitchen and bathroom remodeling services.

From replacing tubs to installing custom cabinetry, they can create a dream space in no time.

“I started with one crew and already added a second one,” Ryan said. “With most companies like this, you’re either strictly a builder or strictly a remodeler. I just know how to do both, and we pride ourselves on quality over quantity every day. When you hire us, it will be done right the first time — it gives me peace of mind knowing that people are happy.”

He added, “Many contractors will sub out the painter, floor guy, trim carpenter, etc., and what happens is that it takes forever to get all those schedules to line up perfectly. All my guys are in-house, which means jobs get done faster and with better quality.”

Even with the growing team around him, Ryan prides himself on being just as hands-on as he’s always been. He’s at every job site daily, overseeing the work and meeting with the clients who trust him.

And when he’s not doing that, he’s busy spending time with his growing family.

He and his wife, Baylie, have been married for six years and have five kids between the ages of 2 months and 10.

“All of it keeps me busy, but this is what I enjoy,” Ryan said.

For more information, please visit Outlaw Renovations at outlawrenovation.com or call 940-399-7900.

(Sponsored content)