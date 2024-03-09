From Grief to Growth: Resilient Realtor introduces new way to buy and sell

With over 25 years’ experience as a Real Estate Professional, Jeannetta Collier has been a beacon of guidance and inspiration for many start-ups, business owners, and executives. She is actively involved in the community serving as a board member for various organizations while showcasing her commitment to making a positive impact.

Mrs. Collier’s initiative, Women Empowering Women Nairobi, is a testament to her passion for creating both a local and global sisterhood that supports women both professionally and personally. This program is a powerful platform for women in business to gain international exposure and thrive in a global market space.

Jeannetta’s journey to opening a real estate brokerage firm with her husband, Robert Collier Sr., was placed on hold and met with unforeseen challenges due to his health issues, which lead to his untimely passing in 2023.

The loss of her husband was a profound moment in her life, allowing her to take the time needed to heal and move forward in a way that would honor him while creating a legacy for their children and twin granddaughters.

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, with determination and perseverance, she has launched her own real estate franchise, DOSS Home Center – Flower Mound. With this comes the anticipation of opening additional DOSS Home Centers in Frisco and Irving.

Her vision for DOSS Home Center-Flower Mound is not just about real estate transactions; it’s about creating a community and providing exceptional service that helps people achieve their dreams of commercial or residential ownership.

The comprehensive overview of DOSS’s innovative approach to real estate aligned well with Jeannetta’s philosophy. It’s truly inspiring to see how DOSS is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to redefine the industry and provide exceptional service to both clients and Real Estate Professionals.

Contact DOSS and Jeannetta Collier for a top-notch real estate experience:

[email protected]

214-843-8322 Office

469-995-1957 Mobile

www.askdoss.com

(Sponsored content)