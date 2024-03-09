Saturday, March 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

From Grief to Growth: Resilient Realtor introduces new way to buy and sell

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Longtime local resident Jeannetta Collier is harnessing the power of AI to redefine the real estate industry.

With over 25 years’ experience as a Real Estate Professional, Jeannetta Collier has been a beacon of guidance and inspiration for many start-ups, business owners, and executives. She is actively involved in the community serving as a board member for various organizations while showcasing her commitment to making a positive impact.

Mrs. Collier’s initiative, Women Empowering Women Nairobi, is a testament to her passion for creating both a local and global sisterhood that supports women both professionally and personally. This program is a powerful platform for women in business to gain international exposure and thrive in a global market space.

Jeannetta’s journey to opening a real estate brokerage firm with her husband, Robert Collier Sr., was placed on hold and met with unforeseen challenges due to his health issues, which lead to his untimely passing in 2023.

The loss of her husband was a profound moment in her life, allowing her to take the time needed to heal and move forward in a way that would honor him while creating a legacy for their children and twin granddaughters.

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, with determination and perseverance, she has launched her own real estate franchise, DOSS Home Center – Flower Mound. With this comes the anticipation of opening additional DOSS Home Centers in Frisco and Irving.

Her vision for DOSS Home Center-Flower Mound is not just about real estate transactions; it’s about creating a community and providing exceptional service that helps people achieve their dreams of commercial or residential ownership.

The comprehensive overview of DOSS’s innovative approach to real estate aligned well with Jeannetta’s philosophy. It’s truly inspiring to see how DOSS is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to redefine the industry and provide exceptional service to both clients and Real Estate Professionals.

Contact DOSS and Jeannetta Collier for a top-notch real estate experience:

[email protected]
214-843-8322 Office
469-995-1957 Mobile
www.askdoss.com

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
British pub opening soon at the River Walk
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.