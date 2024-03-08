Friday, March 8, 2024
British pub opening soon at the River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of River Walk F&B

Pennywise Pub will open next week at the Flower Mound River Walk, according to the restaurant management company River Walk F&B.

The British pub will open Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m., said Paula Retz, marketing coordinator for River Walk F&B. It will be adjacent to Underdogs Burgers & Brews, 4110 River Walk Drive.

Pennywise will offer a large selection of British beer and a full bar, plus British fare such as fish & chips, shepherd’s pie, bangers & mash, and poutine. The pub also has a pool table, shuffleboard and dart board alley.

To start out, Pennywise Pub will only open Fridays through Sundays, “with other days rolling out as we assess traffic,” Retz said. Themed nights, such as trivia and karaoke, are planned for the future.

Pennywise will join Underdogs, Whiskey & Smoke and Pie Hole Pizza as the River Walk’s Restaurant Row takes shape under River Walk F&B, which bought the existing restaurants in Fall 2022 and rebranded them. Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/mini-doughnut bar, is also in the works and will be located next to Pie Hole.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

