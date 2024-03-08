Cold Factor Heating and Air combines old school service with new technology

There are many heating and air conditioning companies from which to choose but Cold Factor Heating and Air Services offers something others can’t.

“Our biggest focus is on technology and air flow,” said owner Cory Huffman. “There’s two types of companies – guys who just go in and change the parts and guys who are more like forensic investigators, the second-generation guys who like the science part of it. I always wanted to know, why did it break? We do things the old school way but with new technology.

“We have all these new tools and gadgets. Every one of my trucks has about six grand in high technology stuff in there. What that does is it allows us to take a more holistic approach to HVAC because we know there are three major components – mechanical, electrical, and air flow.”

Cold Factor offers the complete range of services from maintenance to service to repair to customized installations including air quality and air flow.

“We give five-star service to every customer every time,” Huffman said. “That’s what we focus on. We have a level of expertise you are not going to get in a large corporation.”

Growing up in San Angelo, Huffman learned all about the industry from his father, Billy, who continues to co-own an HVAC business. After working in sales for several Fortune 500 companies, Cory decided to open his own business in 2010.

Ever since then, Cold Factor has grown from his sole truck to four. He was first based out of his house in Lewisville, later in garages in Plano and Lewisville and then in Flower Mound since 2021.

Cold Factor’s experts specialize in providing second opinions.

“We’re like the kings of second looks,” Huffman said. “The guys who couldn’t solve your issues, we come behind and solve them because we’ve got that second generation of knowledge behind us.”

Connect with them at coldfactor.com.

(Sponsored content)