Argyle Band announces inaugural ‘Band on the Run’ event

The Argyle Band Boosters announced this week their inaugural “Band on the Run” event, a 5K fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for May 11 at Argyle High School, and the 5K course will go through the Canyon Falls surrounding neighborhood. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 1K family fun run at 9:15 a.m. There will also be a virtual 5K option for anyone who can’t, or would prefer to not, attend in person.

“This isn’t just a race, it’s a musical marathon of fun,” said Band Booster President Allie Jones. “The participants will have the chance to run (or walk!) to the beat of live music along the course, performed by the Argyle High School band. This energetic event is for everyone. You should come out and help a talented group of musicians achieve their dream and travel to the Grand Nationals in Indianapolis!”

Sponsorship opportunities and donations for giveaway items are still available. All sponsors will receive signage recognition and be highlighted on the event website.

Click here for more information and to register for the 5K, or contact Race Director Josh Pezzuto at 717-798-1818 or [email protected].

The band program in Argyle ISD has more than 500 students in middle and high school. They participate in numerous activities throughout the year, including marching band, winter guard, concerts and contests showcasing the students at an individual level. All proceeds and donations are applied directly to the Argyle Band Boosters, a nonprofit supporting private lesson scholarships, band scholarships, marching/concert uniforms, marching band design, new equipment/supplies, and other items and projects typically outside the domain of the school district’s revenue important to running the Argyle High School and Middle School band programs.