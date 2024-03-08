Friday, March 8, 2024
Local Detroit-style pizza joint named to list of best in country

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Motor City Pizza

Motor City Pizza is being recognized as one of the best Detroit-style pizza restaurants in the United States.

A list was comprised by Mashed, a multi-platform publication with more than 25 million monthly readers worldwide, and published on Thursday, stating, “We’ve scoured hundreds of online reviews for restaurants across the U.S. with Detroit-style pizza on the menu, looking for those whose pies consistently impress their patrons.”

Detroit-style pizza typically has a thick, crispy crust, topped with cheese and then sauce and toppings. The Mashed list praised Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407, Suite 600, for its Michigan-inspired decor, its Boss Sauce and its potato chip-crusted chicken strips.

“It is an incredible honor to be listed with these other great Detroit-Style places, some of which were my childhood favorites in the Detroit area” said Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza. “I grew up eating Loui’s and Buddies with my family in Detroit.”

Tierney said Via 313 in Austin and Blue Pan Pizza in Denver, also on the list, were part of his inspiration for Motor City Pizza. Motor City Pizza has received numerous other accolades and awards, locally here in DFW, across Texas and Nationally since they started operating as a pop-up ghost kitchen in October 2020. Tierney, a native of the Detroit area and lifelong fan of this style pizza, said he got serious about Detroit-style pizza about seven years ago while operating two other styles of restaurants in Lewisville.

“I knew Dallas did not have anything like it at the time, and if done properly, it would be a big success,” Tierney said.

Click here for more information.

Portillo’s opening new Denton location
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

