Portillo’s opening new Denton location

Portillo’s a Chicago-style street food restaurant chain, will open its first Denton County location next week.

The new location is in the Rayzor Ranch Town Center, 3330 North I-35. Earlier this week, it held some free “sneak peek meals” for people who signed up online. The restaurant announced Friday that it will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12.

Designed with a Southwest garage theme, the 7,700 square-foot restaurant will have seating for more than 170 people inside, a seasonal outdoor patio with room for about 50 more people, and double drive-thru lanes, according to a Portillo’s news release. Portillo’s menu includes signature items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

