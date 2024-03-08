An intern’s perspective on the State of the Union Address

By Juan Miranda, intern for Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX)

In President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union Address, several key topics were addressed, ranging from immigration reform to climate change and international affairs. As an intern working for a Republican member of Congress, it’s imperative to analyze these topics through a conservative lens, balancing traditional values with pragmatic policy considerations.

First and foremost, the President’s emphasis on immigration reform raises both commendation and concern from a Republican perspective. While acknowledging the importance of securing borders and addressing immigration issues, the President’s approach of providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and comprehensive reform might raise eyebrows among conservative circles. It is crucial to prioritize national security and the rule of law while also recognizing the contributions of immigrants to our nation.

Furthermore, while advocating for comprehensive immigration reform, it’s essential to ensure that any pathway to citizenship is earned through adherence to the law and respect for American values. Implementing effective border security measures and addressing loopholes in our immigration system should be prioritized to prevent exploitation and ensure the integrity of our borders.

Additionally, the President’s address touched upon the issue of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which presents ethical considerations for conservatives. While acknowledging the importance of reproductive rights and family planning, it’s essential to approach IVF with caution and respect for the sanctity of life. As a Republican intern, advocating for policies that protect the rights of the unborn while supporting alternative methods of family building, such as adoption, could reflect conservative values of protecting human life and promoting family values.

Similarly, the President’s stance on climate change and environmental justice underscores the need for pragmatic solutions that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship. While supporting initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and invest in clean energy, it’s essential to ensure that such policies don’t impose undue burdens on American businesses or infringe upon individual freedoms. Advocating for market-based approaches and technological innovation could align with conservative principles while addressing environmental concerns.

Regarding international affairs, the President’s approach to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, demands careful consideration. While emphasizing support for Israel’s right to defend itself, it’s essential to promote peace and stability in the region while safeguarding American interests. Prioritizing diplomatic solutions and strategic alliances while deterring threats to regional security could resonate with conservative values.

As a Republican intern fortunate enough to attend the State of the Union Address, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to witness such a significant moment in our nation’s political discourse. It is an honor to represent my office and be a reflection of the values and priorities that guide our work. Being present at this event reminds me of the immense responsibility entrusted to us as stewards of the public trust, and I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, diligence, and service that define our office. I am thankful for the chance to engage with diverse perspectives, learn from distinguished leaders, and contribute to the democratic process that shapes our nation’s future. This experience reinforces my dedication to serving the American people and working towards a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

I must express my disappointment with President Biden’s divisive rhetoric regarding his predecessor and fellow Republicans. This is a time for unity and cooperation, not political finger-pointing. We must strive to find common ground and work together for the betterment of our nation.

In conclusion, I urge President Biden to prioritize bipartisanship and constructive dialogue moving forward. Only through unity and collaboration can we address the challenges facing our nation and uphold the principles that make America great.

Juan Miranda, a student at the University of North Texas, represents UNT’s North Texas in D.C. program.