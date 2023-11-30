Refuge for Women is turning the tide on human trafficking

It was a typical weekday afternoon, and a young girl had just walked into the Refuge for Women North Texas home in Denton. She was 18, and much like the other women she met, she’d spent most of her life as a victim of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. She was alone, afraid, and unable to help herself. But in that moment — and perhaps for the first time in her life — she had hope.

She had just stumbled upon an organization whose singular purpose was to empower exploited women like her and provide them with the support, tools, and loving community needed to pursue their dreams and live a life of freedom. Fast forward 30 days, and she had earned her GED. Two years later, she had an associate’s degree in early childhood development, a job she loved at a local preschool, enough money in her bank account to buy a new car, and a loving cat named Leopold by her side.

“She loves that cat,” new Refuge for Women president Abby Germer said with a laugh. Germer was previously the North Texas organization’s executive director since 2018 and will now oversee six nationwide locations. “This was a young lady whose childhood wasn’t the easiest, and now she’s engaged to an amazing man and living a life that any young woman would love to have.”

Germer admits there was a time in her life when she believed the misconception that human trafficking and sexual exploitation only happen in third-world countries. And if it isn’t happening there, it’s somewhere else — far away from her backyard in North Texas. But the reality is something much worse — and darker. There are over 100,000 sex trafficking victims in the United States, and 92% of those women working in the sex industry said they wanted to escape but had no means of survival. As a result, trafficking revenues each year have reached $9.8 billion. And yet, less than 1,000 beds for long-term recovery are available to these victims.

That’s where Refuge for Women North Texas is quickly flipping the script. The non-profit, faith-based organization provides specialized long-term and emergency housing for women 18 and older who escaped the world of human trafficking and sexual exploitation and now need assistance with overcoming their traumas, getting back on their feet, and having a vision for the future.

There are six locations across the United States, including one in Denton County that’s been helping women since 2016. The other locations are in Chicago, Kentucky, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and the Texas Gulf Coast near Houston.

Refuge North Texas can serve up to 12 women and is divided into two homes. The first home is a long-term facility that offers up to 12 months of safe housing at no charge and around-the-clock care as women — many of whom were relocated from other states for additional protection — progress through evidence-based, trauma-informed programming. This includes weekly licensed professional counseling and programs that focus on everything from job readiness training to learning how to heal from trauma, gain healthy coping skills, build trusting relationships, and uncover gifts and talents.

Once a woman graduates from that program, she can stay with Refuge for Women for an additional 12 to 18 months at its nearby transitional living home as she puts her newfound goals to good use.

“We have some really good success stories and some heartbreaking ones, too,” Germer said. “The reality is that this is a life-long journey of healing. But we didn’t want to run Refuge for Women like a shelter or facility. It’s a home setting, and the common denominator is that every woman has been a victim of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They can build a community — they eat together, laugh together, cry together, and heal together. It’s a sense of sisterhood, and they can become each other’s support system and accountability partners as they move forward.”

Christine Mann, who was recently promoted from being the organization’s community engagement coordinator to its new executive director, said what Refuge does is nothing short of inspiring.

“My husband is a local pastor, and I remember back in 2015 or 2016 when he went to an event for Refuge, and a lady was giving her testimony as a survivor. He came home and was visibly shaken. He said we had to get involved,” Mann said. “We didn’t realize things like this were happening in our backyard, so we began donating financially and through volunteer hours. Once the home was built here in Denton, my involvement in the organization progressively grew.”

Germer had a slightly different journey to joining Refuge, though she’d always had a passion for helping victims of human trafficking. As early as 2009, she was serving women in the Red Light District of Mumbai, India, and quickly learned that the problem was more far reaching than she anticipated and quickly did all she could to get involved back home. She was on the startup team for Refuge for Women North Texas in 2015, where she initially served as Board Chair. In 2017, she was named program director.

By 2018, she was elevated to executive director. Her latest transition to president now gives Mann an opportunity to use her years of experience and passion as she steps into the executive director role.

“I’m very grateful that Christine will serve as our new executive director,” Germer said. “Chris has been involved with Refuge for Women North Texas since the time we opened in 2015. Our mission will continue to grow under her leadership.”

Mann agreed, adding that she is excited for the new opportunity.

“I have big shoes to fill stepping into this role,” Mann said. “Abby has been a great leader and mentor. I am eager to elevate my own leadership skills and make a positive impact in the fight for survivors.”

Even more great news is that Refuge for Women North Texas is continuing to find ways to serve more women and expand its reach. Germer said plans are underway to build a third home for emergency housing and immediate crisis stabilization. So, if a woman comes to Refuge facing a dangerous situation, the organization can provide resources for 30-90 days before eventually transitioning her through the existing programs and additional housing opportunities.

“Great things are happening here, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Germer said. “The bottom line is that human trafficking and sexual exploitation are problems in our backyard. As we link arms as a society and work hard to provide a real solution, there is hope that change can happen.”

For more information on Refuge for Women, please visit refugeforwomen.org.